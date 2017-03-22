Sincere cooperation is key (국문)

The appearance of former President Park Geun-hye at the prosecutors’ office for questioning will be recorded as another sad chapter in the history of our democracy. The people have mixed feelings about her dramatic fall from grace. On arriving at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday morning, the former president said that she was sorry and would “sincerely” answer questions from prosecutors. It took only six seconds for her to finish the two sentences.
We are disappointed at the short statement she has made for the first time since the Constitutional Court’s March 10 ruling upholding the National Assembly’s motion to impeach her over the abuse of power scandal. Given the immense national division and chaos over the last few months, many people expected her to use words such as “forgive” or “regret,” but to no avail.
Yet we want to attach significance to her choice of the word “sincerely.” As a matter of fact, she backpedaled on an earlier promise to fully cooperate with the prosecution’s investigation and did not comply with the prosecution’s and independent counsel’s calls for face-to-face questioning. The Constitutional Court singled out her insincerity as one of the main reasons for removing her from office. Though she might have used the word “sincerely” simply as a cliché, it nevertheless carries great significance.
Park has become a suspect with 13 charges ranging from bribery to abuse of power and from coercion to leaks of confidential government documents. The prosecution say they have obtained sufficient evidence of her deviations through a number of testimonies. But she insisted on her innocence by attributing all those suspicions to her opponents’ bids to set her up and dethrone her over the “concocted” existence of a black list of anti-Park artists and writers as well as over corporate leaders’ forced donations for the Mi-R and K-Sports foundations. She said that truth will prevail, and yet didn’t prove her innocence through clear evidence.
The goal of the investigation is to reveal the truth and not to repeat the same mistakes again. Park surely has a right to defend herself through intense legal battles. But she must exercise the right to help the prosecution tell the whole truth behind the chaebol’s donations for the two suspicious foundations. That’s her last duty.
Now, the question is whether the prosecution will arrest her or not. Given her status as former president, the prosecution will wrestle with the question. Most people want her arrest as no one is above the law. But the decision should be based on her cooperation. We hope Prosecutor General Kim Soo-nam makes a wise decision.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 22, Page 30
진심어린 사과 없는 출두 장면 아쉬워
확인된 증언∙증거에 모르쇠는 곤란
진실 규명 협조가 구속∙불구속 관건
21일 박근혜 전 대통령의 검찰 출두 장면은 또 하나의 불행한 역사로 기록됐다. 이를 목도하는 국민은 '자연인 박근혜’에 대한 연민과 함께 이 지경까지 오게 된 국격(國格) 실추에 비통하고 착잡한 심정이다. 박 전 대통령은 “국민 여러분께 송구스럽게 생각합니다. 성실하게 조사에 임하겠습니다”라고 말했다. 단 6초가 걸린 29자로 된 간결한 두 문장이었다. 지난 10일 헌법재판소의 파면 결정 이후 본인이 육성으로 밝힌 첫 공개 발언치고는 실망스럽다. 수개월에 걸친 국론분열과 대혼란에 비춰 ‘용서’ ‘반성’ 등의 단어가 담긴 메시지를 기대했기에 아쉽기 그지없다.
다만 우리는 박 전 대통령의 발언 가운데 ‘조사의 성실성’에 주목하고자 한다. 그는 ‘억울함’이나 ‘반성’이 아닌 성실성에 방점을 뒀다. 헌법재판소는 파면 결정문에서 “대국민 담화에서 진상 규명에 최대한 협조하겠다고 했으나 정작 검찰과 특별검사의 조사에 응하지 않았다. 일련의 언행을 보면 법 위배 행위가 반복되지 않도록 할 헌법 수호 의지가 드러나지 않았다”고 지적했다. 불성실성이 탄핵 사유 중 하나라는 점을 분명히 한 것이다. 성실성은 상투적인 표현일 수도 있지만 의미심장하다.
박 전 대통령은 뇌물수수•직권남용•강요•공무상 비밀누설 등 13개 혐의를 받는 공범 관계의 피의자 신분이다. 검찰은 다양한 경로를 통해 구체적인 진술과 증거를 확보한 상태다. 이에 비해 박 전 대통령은 구름 잡는 듯한 얘기만 해왔다. 청와대 문건 유출, 문화예술계 ‘블랙리스트’, 미르∙K스포츠재단 출연금 강요에 대해 ‘거짓말의 산’이고 ‘엮인 것’이어서 “진실은 반드시 밝혀진다”고만 했다. 그러면서도 어느 것 하나 똑 부러지게 반박하는 물증을 내놓으며 가타부타 한 적도 없다.
이번 수사의 최종 목표는 나라를 뒤흔든 사건의 전모를 수면 위로 드러냄으로써 역사의 실패가 반복되지 않게 하는 데 있다. 자신을 향한 혐의를 인정하거나 부인하는 것은 피의자의 권리다. 박 전 대통령은 치열한 법리 다툼을 벌이며 적극적인 방어권을 행사해야 한다. 대기업의 출연금이 '강요'인지 '선의'인지 사실관계를 판단할 수 있도록 당시의 정황을 낱낱이 기록에 남겨야 한다. 실체적 진실 규명을 돕는 것이 ‘전 대통령 박근혜’의 마지막 도리다.
이제 관심은 박 전 대통령에 대한 구속 여부로 옮겨갈 것이다. 통상 구속은 사안의 중대성, 증거 인멸이나 도주의 우려가 있을 때 이뤄진다. 검찰은 줄줄이 구속된 이재용 삼성전자 부회장과 청와대 수석∙비서관 등과의 형평성, 전직 국가 원수라는 특수 신분, 여론도 함께 고심할 것이다. 법 앞에 만인이 평등하다. 여론조사에선 구속 의견이 다수다. 하지만 정치권이 앞장서 정파적 이해관계에 따라 ‘구속’과 ‘불구속’을 외치는 것은 곤란하다. 우리는 구속과 불구속의 신병 처리는 진실 규명에 협조하는 조사의 성실성 여부가 그 기준이 돼야 할 것으로 믿는다. “모든 책임은 내가 진다”는 김수남 검찰총장의 냉철한 결단을 기대한다.