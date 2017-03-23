‘The Net’ honored at Portuguese film festival

South Korean director Kim Ki-duk’s new film “The Net” has won the best Asian film award at this year’s Oporto International Film Festival that closed in the Portuguese city early this month, the film’s studio said Tuesday.The drama film took home Best Film in the Orient Express official competition category for Asian films at the 37th edition of the festival, which ran from Feb. 24 to March 4.“The Net” depicts a hapless North Korean fisherman’s struggle to return home after straying into South Korean waters.Lee Won-geun, one of the film’s co-stars along with Ryoo Seung-bum, received the best actor award in the festival’s official competition Directors’ Week section.Oporto International Film Festival, also known as Fantasporto, is one of the world’s three largest fantasy-genre film festivals along with Spain’s Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival of Belgium.Yonhap