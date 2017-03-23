Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Go-eun a couple no more

South Korean actor Shin Ha-kyun and actress Kim Go-eun have recently broken up, their agency said Wednesday.HODU&U Entertainment, which represents both Shin and Kim, said that the star couple ended their eight-month romantic relationship in late February, citing their busy schedules as the reason for the split.In August of last year, the couple broke the news that they were dating after having known each other as colleagues. The news gained headlines for the stars’ 17-year age difference.Shin has recently ended filming his new thriller “Room 7.” Kim, star of last year’s hit tvN drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” is currently filming a number of TV commercials.Yonhap