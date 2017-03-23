Sports Briefs

BASEBALLL.A. Dodgers’ Ryu Hyun-jin throws 4 innings, no runsRyu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers threw four scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday.Ryu got off to a good start as he threw two perfect innings. In the second inning, Ryu struck-out Eric Thames of the Brewers, who was a former Korean Basketball Organization MVP playing for the NC Dinos for two seasons.With two outs with a runner on second in third inning, Ryu led Jonathan Villar to hit a flyball towards right field for another scoreless inning. After the fourth inning, Ryu got switched with Luis Avilan.During the game, Ryu gave up one hit and struck-out two batters in four innings. Despite Ryu’s effort at the beginning of the game, the Dodgers lost the game 5-4. Ryu’s spring camp exhibition games record improved his Earned Run Average (ERA) from 1.80 to 1.00, giving up one run in nine innings.As Ryu continues to pitch well in three exhibition games, he may return to the Dodgers’ starting rotation.FOOTBALLLee Chan-dong chosen as K-League week three MVPLee Chan-dong of the Jeju United FC has been selected as K-League Classic week three MVP.On Sunday, when the Jeju United FC played against the Jeonman Dragons, Lee scored the team’s first goal in the 37th minute to help the team win 2-0. Since Lee made his K-League debut with the Gwangju FC in 2014, Lee played in 91 games as a defensive midfielder. With the help of Lee, Jeju United FC is currently ranked first in the league as they’ve won all three games in the season and have been selected as the best team. In K-League Challenge, Kim Eun-sun of the Ansan Mugunghwa FC, was selected as week three MVP.The Jeju United FC will play against Gwangju FC, Lee’s former team, on Sunday.Yonhap