Unstoppable duo is leading the way : The stars of ‘Part-Time Spy’ on getting into character, friendship and variety show appearances

Han Chae-ah, left, and Kang Ye-won sat for an interview to talk about their roles in “Part-Time Spy.” [STUDIO 706]

Actresses Kang Ye-won, left, and Han Chae-ah go on a joint investigation in the comedy “Part-Time Spy.” [ISU C&E, STORM PICTURES KOREA]

“Part-Time Spy” is an action comedy that portrays the struggles of contract workers. [ISU C&E, STORM PICTURES KOREA]

Besides being known for her beauty and stylish looks, 34-year-old actress Han Chae-ah is also known for her candidness. She recently generated buzz online by revealing that she is dating the brother of retired professional soccer player Cha Doo-ri during a press preview for “Part-Time Spy.” She maintained her straightforward and candid attitude during a recent interview with Magazine M, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.Han’s personality seems to match her role as a straightforward policewoman in the new action comedy movie. Though having to play a foul-mouthed character required a lot of practice, Han says it was still an enjoyable experience.Below are edited excerpts from the interview.For a more dramatic introduction, I present myself as a lunatic at the National Police Agency. Basically, I am a short tempered policewoman.I would not say I have multiple personalities inside me. But, when I play a certain role, I try to bring out the best I can in that role. The shyness in the role of the rare beauty is a part of me, but at the same time, the laid-back personality in “Part-Time Spy” is also me.That is nonsense. When I film these kinds of scenes, the staff and supporting cast watch me and react wildly, which is a lot of pressure. In that scene, I barely had makeup on and was in my workout clothes. I am afraid the viewers might not have similar reactions (laughs). It is tough to be cute in front of cameras.I have experience with action scenes on TV shows. For movies, I wanted the action scenes to be more realistic. Although I play the role of a policewoman, it is not easy to knock down a man with my bare hands. In my action scenes, I wanted to show off how a policewoman is able to effectively suppress a criminal.For the acting to seem natural, I tried my best. The male staff taught me a lot of curse words, and I asked them which one would sound better.For the first time, I realized that I am able to express my emotions through acting.It wasn’t very difficult to do so. We are not the kind of people who fake a smile. After the movie shoot, we went to Busan, and even went to the sauna together. We even take flower arrangement classes together.I think I am. I hope this movie creates a boom of female duos. Rather than chasing after fame, I want to work in an environment where various roles and diverse genres of movies are assigned to actresses. Of course, I hope this movie turns out good and hope to be in movies that I want to be in.Like in the movie “Colombiana” (2011), I want to play a fierce role where the actress dresses in tight black body suits, escapes from narrow spaces, knocks down a gang leader with a towel, and falls in love with the male character. I really love that film.Honestly, when I go on variety programs, I feel like I am wearing a suit that doesn’t fit me. I feel a lot of burden. I feel more comfortable filming movies where I erase myself and just act based on what it says in the script. Viewers might think that how the actors behave on variety programs are their real personality, but a lot of it is based on a script as well. I feel uncomfortable that while I am following a script, I have to act like this is my real personality.I enjoy acting. It gives me joy and thrills. When I see a good scene or line, I am delighted, because I want to try my best. I wouldn’t say that I am a sensitive person, but I am when it comes to acting.I can’t stand it. I like being frank.BY BAEK JONG-HYUN [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]------------------------------------------------------------Intentionally trying to look unfashionable is no easy task for an actress, especially when their co-star is playing a beautiful character. However, looking less attractive in “Part-Time Spy” was not a problem for Kang Ye-won, who co-stars with Han Chae-ah in the action comedy.Following the joint investigation of a clumsy contract worker for the National Security Agency (Kang) and a hot-tempered policewoman (Han), the film comically portrays the struggles of contract workers.“Though the movie comically deals with an unrealistic incident, I believe the background of the film (the struggles of contract workers) is highly realistic,” Kang said during an interview with Magazine M.Kang, 36, who debuted 15 years ago, has become a more familiar figure over the last few years through her appearance in reality programs like MBC’s “Real Men” (2013-15) and the ongoing second season of KBS2’s “Sister’s Slam Dunk.”To discuss her career and her newest film, Kang sat down for an interview. Below are edited excerpts.I could deeply sympathize with my character (Yeong-sil). I think I was more drawn to the film because my younger sister used to be a contract worker. I wished to speak for those contract workers [who feel insecure for their job’s instability]. I hoped [I could help them] not to give up their vision.I couldn’t easily understand who she is when I just read the script. So before the shoot began, I went to New York. There, I dropped by a number of vintage shops and purchased various items that seemed out of fashion because I thought it would be a good idea to reveal Yeong-sil’s personality through her look.How you look is very important in Korean society. I wished to portray someone who can’t get along in the organization she belongs to through her look. It was a good choice because I could better concentrate on portraying the character with that image.In terms of my character, her biggest goal in life is to quickly become a regular worker and live a stable life. It is inevitable for her to feel insecure for not having a proper job or a boyfriend, which is kind of how I feel right now (laughs). Throughout the film Yeong-sil grows to become more active and courageous, and I wanted to highlight that change.I wanted Chae-ah to feel comfortable at the shoot. We gradually became closer to each other as we worked together. Just when we became good friends, we shot scenes that depict our friendship. I think some sensitive viewers probably would have noticed that us two are actually very close in reality.As an actress and as a woman, the feeling that I wish not to have is jealousy. As I live, I will see a lot of people who are younger and prettier than me. There wouldn’t be an end to it if I start feeling jealous towards them. Most importantly, someone who is jealous is probably in pain.Singing has always been very stressful for me. But I suddenly wanted to sing again after watching Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” (2016). So the program is very special to me for allowing me to sing in front of people again. I shoot the show twice a week, and I feel very excited every time because it shows who Kang Ye-won is as a person instead of an actress.There’s no change in heart about my determination to be a good actress. Though acting is crucial as an actress, who Kang Ye-won is as a person is also as important. In order to not have any regrets in the future, I want to put effort into what I want to do.Nothing has been determined. I guess I actually became an irregular worker (laughs). I wish to take part in something that deals with realistic love. Like “Girls’ Night Out” (1998) and “Purpose of Love” (2005), I like films that touch on the many aspects of love.BY KO SEOK-HEE [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]놀랐다. 한채아(34)가 예쁜 건 알았지만, 이 정도로 털털한 사람인지는 몰랐다. ‘아름다움’과 ‘솔직함’, 이 두 가지는 배우 한채아의 숨길 수 없는 속성이다. 그 매력을 다 보여 주는 영화가 ‘비정규직 특수요원’이다. 한채아가 연기한 나정안은 말보다 행동이 앞서는 열혈 형사다. 그처럼 예쁘지만, 할 말은 해야 직성이 풀리는 여자다. 한채아는 인터뷰 내내 말버릇처럼 “솔직히”를 반복했다. 사람 홀리는 여신 같은 포즈로 화보 촬영을 할 때만 해도 몰랐다. 그가 이렇게 매력적인 사람인지.“캐릭터를 더 극적으로 소개하기 위해 ‘경찰청 미친 ×’이라 말하고 다닌다. 순화하자면, 다혈질 열혈 형사라고 보면 된다. 나름 지능범죄수사대 소속이다. 하하.”“다중이(다중인격자)’까진 아니어도, 연기할 때는 그때그때 필요한 성격을 내 안에서 끄집어내 극대화하는 것 같다. 조선 절세 미녀…. 풉. 내 입으로 말하긴 민망한데, 그런 도도한 면도 내 모습이다. 반대로 ‘비정규직 특수요원’의 자연스러운 모습도 나다.”“무슨 소리. 그런 연기가 제일 어렵다. 옆에서 보조 출연자들이 ‘와!’ ‘헉!’ 하며 입을 떡 벌리고 리액션하는데, 이거 상당히 부담스럽다. 특히 그 장면은 메이크업도 거의 안 했고, 트레이닝복 차림이었다. ‘뭐야, 예쁘지도 않은데 왜 난리야!’ 하는 관객의 소리가 벌써 들리는 것 같다(웃음). 카메라 앞에서 ‘예쁨’을 연기한다는 건 상당히 어려운 문제다.”“액션 연기는 TV 드라마에서도 해 봤는데, 이 영화에서는 그보다 현실적인 액션을 보여 주고 싶었다. 아무리 형사여도 여자가 맨주먹으로 남자들을 가볍게 때려눕히는 건 쉽지 않잖나. 정안의 액션은 힘이나 화려함이 아니라, 여자 형사로서 범인를 제압하는 노하우가 잘 드러나는 게 포인트였다.”“어색하게 보이기 싫어서, 정말 피나는 노력을 했다. 주변의 모든 남자 스태프가 욕 선생님이나 마찬가지였지. ‘개새×로 할까요, 씨×로 할까요?’ 이런 걸 종종 물어봤다. 하하. 원래 시나리오에는 ‘이런 수박, 씨 발라먹을 놈…’ 같은 코믹한 욕이 있었는데, 내가 빼자고 했다.”“연기하면서 감정 표현이 이렇게 잘될 수도 있다는 걸 처음 알았다. 예를 들면 ‘이렇게’ 째려보는 거랑, ‘아, 열 받아’라고 말하는 거랑, 그냥 ‘씨×’의 차이지. 하하.”“그럴 필요도 없었다. (강)예원 언니도 나도 말이나 행동을 가식적으로 꾸미는 스타일이 아니다. 그런 솔직함이 잘 맞아서 금방 친해졌다. 촬영이 끝난 뒤에는 함께 부산 여행도 다녀오고 사우나도 했다. 요즘은 꽃꽂이도 같이한다.”“‘비정규직 특수요원’이 실질적인 첫 영화라 생각한다. 솔직히 ‘아부의 왕’(2012, 정승구 감독)에서는 캐릭터의 비중도 작았고, 촬영 시기가 TV 드라마와 겹쳐 영화에 모든 걸 쏟지 못했다. ‘메이드 인 차이나’(2015, 김동후 감독)도 급하게 촬영에 들어갔었다. 그렇다 보니 온전히 내 캐릭터로 받아들이지 못한 채 한 장면 한 장면 어렵게 촬영했다. 두 영화 모두 아쉬움이 크다. 그에 비해 ‘비정규직 특수요원’은 이야기와 캐릭터를 충분히 받아들이고 촬영에 임했다. 그래서 관객 반응이 어느 때보다 궁금하다.”“간절하지. ‘여여 커플 영화’가 더 많이 나오는 계기가 되면 좋겠다. ‘잘나가는 배우’에 대한 욕심보다는 더욱 다양한 영화, 다양한 캐릭터가 여성 배우에게 주어지는 환경에서 일하고 싶다. 물론 이 영화가 잘돼서 내가 하고 싶은 영화에 출연할 수 있으면 좋겠다.”“‘콜롬비아나’(2011, 올리비에 메가턴 감독)처럼 여자가 주인공인 화끈한 액션영화. 타이트한 검은색 타이츠를 입고, 좁은 공간을 탈출하고, 수건으로 두목을 때려눕히고, 그러다 집에 오면 남자랑 쿨하게 사랑하고. 난 그 영화를 손뼉 치며 봤다(웃음).”“솔직히 예능에 출연할 때마다 ‘맞지 않는 옷을 입고 있다’는 느낌이 든다. 편하지 않다. 부담도 크고. 차라리 영화처럼 완전히 나를 지우고 대본대로 연기하는 게 낫다. 그런데 예능에서는 ‘리얼’을 바라니까. 시청자 대부분이 예능 속 모습을 진짜 모습이라 생각하는데, 알겠지만 예능을 촬영할 때도 거의 대본이 있고 캐릭터가 있다. 대본대로 연기하면서도 실제 내 모습인 것처럼 포장해야 하는 게 불편하다.”“연기하는 게 너무 재미있다. 쾌감이나 짜릿함 같은 게 있거든. 좋은 장면, 좋은 대사를 만나면 잘하고 싶어서 마음이 막 벅차오른다. 설레고 떨리고 욕심난다. 평소엔 하나하나에 절대 민감하게 반응하는 편이 아닌데, 연기할 때만은 다르다.”“그게 뭐였는지 알려 주면 ‘아, 그 대사를 너무 사랑했고, 내 모든 걸 바친 작품이었고…’ 이런 식으로 쓸 텐가. 생각만 해도 오글거린다. 풉.”“못 견딘다. 다른 사람의 기분을 상하게 하는 일이 아니라면, 난 뭐든 솔직한 게 좋다.”백종현기자멀게는 ‘일밤:진짜 사나이’(2013~2015, MBC)부터, 가깝게는 ‘언니들의 슬램덩크2’(KBS2)까지. 강예원은 최근 TV 예능 프로그램에서 맹활약해 왔다. 지난해 ‘날, 보러와요’ ‘트릭’(이창열 감독)에서 불안감에 휩싸인 얼굴을 보여 줬다면, 올해는 조금 힘을 뺀 채로 친근하면서 능청스러운 연기를 잘도 해낸다. 커버스토리 촬영 현장에서 강예원을 만났다. 털털하게 이야기를 털어놓으면서도, 진중하게 자기 생각을 밝히는 모습이 인상적이었다.남들보다 한발 느릴지는 몰라도, 남들과 다르기에 진가를 인정받는 이들이 있다. ‘비정규직 특수요원’의 국가안보국 계약직 요원 장영실(강예원)이 바로 그렇다. 직장에서는 어리바리하고 존재감 없는 비정규직 사원이지만, 정규직을 향한 불타는 집념과 잡학다식한 ‘스펙’으로 뒤늦게 만개하는 대기만성 캐릭터다. 지난해 ‘날, 보러와요’(이철하 감독)에서 사설 정신병동에 감금된 여성 강수아를 처절하게 연기한 강예원(36). 그는 영실의 ‘웃픈’ 처지가 “남 일 같지 않더라”며 사뭇 진지하게 입을 뗐다.“비현실적인 사건을 코믹하게 다룬 영화지만, 극의 배경만큼은 굉장히 현실적이더라. 무엇보다 비정규직 노동자인 영실의 처지에 깊이 공감했다. 실제로 친동생이 비정규직으로 일하던 모습을 지켜본 적 있어서, 이 영화에 더 마음이 갔다. 그와 같은 마음을 가진 사람들을 대변해 연기하고 싶었다. 삭막한 세상이지만, 그들이 자기 비전을 포기하지 않았으면 하는 마음에서.”“시나리오만 읽고는 선뜻 상상하기 어려웠다. 촬영 시작 전, 지난해 하반기 미국에 방문했었다. 그때 직접 뉴욕의 빈티지 옷 가게를 돌며, 최대한 ‘루저’처럼 보이는 어정쩡하고 촌스러운 의상과 소품을 구매했다. 영실에 대한 인상을 그림으로 표현하며 ‘영실의 외모에 성격이 드러나게 해야겠다’고 마음먹었기 때문이다. 이런 생각을 제작진과 공유했더니, 작품 안에 그대로 반영해 주더라.”“한국 사회에서는 일단 겉으로 보이는 모습이 중요하지 않나. 영실이라는 캐릭터의 외모를 통해, 어떤 조직의 구성원으로 섞이지 못한 채 그 변두리를 맴도는 인물을 표현하고 싶었다. 그것은 내가 연기하기에도 수월한 방법을 택한 결과다. 상황과 역할에 맞는 분장을 갖추면, 배우 역시 캐릭터에 조금 더 수월하게 몰입할 수 있으니까.”“영실에게 있어 삶의 목표는 ‘하루 속히 정규직이 되어 삶의 안정을 되찾는 것’이다. 제대로 된 직장도 남자친구도 없는 처지인 만큼, 미래에 대한 공포와 불안에 시달릴 수밖에 없다. 어쩌면 그것은 지금 내가 느끼는 감정이기도 하고(웃음). 영실의 절실함은 극 중에서 그를 더욱 용기 있고 적극적인 여성으로 변화시킨다. 그런 디테일을 잘 표현해 내고 싶었다.”“(한)채아가 촬영장을 늘 편안하게 느꼈으면 좋겠다고 생각했다. 우리는 촬영을 함께하며 서서히 친해졌는데, 인간적으로 채아를 정말 좋아하게 됐을 무렵 감정신을 찍었다. 감정이 예민한 관객이라면 아마 ‘두 배우가 실제로도 정말 가깝구나’라는 걸 느끼게 되지 않을까.”“배우로 그리고 여자로 살면서 ‘가장 모르고 살았으면 싶은 감정’이 ‘질투’인 것 같다. 살다 보면 나보다 어리고 예쁜 사람들이 계속 나올 텐데, 그들 중 누군가를 질투하기 시작하면 끝이 없거든. 무엇보다 그 감정을 끌어안고 사는 자신은 얼마나 괴롭겠나. 게다가 촬영장에서는 내가 잘해야 상대 배우도 잘할 수 있다고 믿는다.”“노래는 늘 내게 스트레스였는데(강예원은 대학에서 성악을 전공했지만, 배우로 활동하며 성대 결절을 겪었다), ‘라라랜드’(2016, 데이미언 셔젤 감독)를 보며 ‘내 목소리를 되찾고 싶다’는 생각이 들더라. 대중 앞에서 다시 노래할 수 있게 해 준 ‘언니들의 슬램덩크2’는 내게 의미가 각별하다. 일주일에 두 번씩 촬영하는데, 그때마다 정말 설렌다. 배우 강예원이 아니라 인간 강예원의 도전을 보여 주는 것이기에.”“‘헬로우 고스트’(2010, 김영탁 감독)에 함께 출연한 (차)태현 오빠가 예전부터 내게 예능에 출연해 보라고 부추겼다. ‘해피선데이:1박 2일 시즌2’(2012~2013, KBS2)로 처음 예능에 출연했는데, 그때도 태현 오빠가 등산 가자면서 날 속여 촬영장에 데려갔던 거다(웃음). 소속사에서는 혹시 내가 실수라도 할까 봐 출연을 말렸다. 하지만 지금이 아니면 도전할 기회가 영영 없을 것 같아 용기를 냈다.”“본업인 연기를 잘해야 한다는 마음은 변함없다. 다만 배우로서의 연기도 중요하지만, ‘강예원’이라는 사람으로 사는 것 역시 그 못지않게 중요하다. 신비주의 컨셉트로 꽁꽁 싸매고 있기에는 시대가 무척 달라졌다. 나 또한 본래의 모습을 숨기고 살기에는 세월이 조금씩 아깝게 느껴지기 시작했다. 나이가 들어 지난날을 후회하지 않으려면, 하고 싶은 걸 할 수 있을 때 최선을 다해 열심히 즐겨야 한다.”“아직 출연이 결정된 것은 없다. 이제 진짜 비정규직인 셈이네(웃음). 앞으로 현실적인 연애를 다룬 작품에 출연해 봤으면 좋겠다. ‘처녀들의 저녁식사’(1998, 임상수 감독)나 ‘연애의 목적’(2005, 한재림 감독)처럼, 슬픔·오해·집착·19금 등 연애의 다양한 부분을 건드린 영화가 좋다. 그 안에서 피어나는 감정들을 진득하게 연기하고 싶다.”고석희 기자 ko.seokhee@joongang.co.kr 사진=정경애(studio706)