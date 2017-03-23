중앙데일리

Exxon Mobil to use Posco steel in oil pipelines

Mar 23,2017
Posco, Korea’s top steelmaker, said Wednesday that its specialty steel jointly developed with Exxon Mobil will be used in the oil company’s slurry pipelines.

Over the past five years, the two companies have been working to adopt high manganese steel in slurry pipelines, which are specially made to move oil sands.

High manganese steel is highly resistant to abrasion and known for high-impact strength, which will help extend the duration of slurry pipelines, Posco said. YONHAP







