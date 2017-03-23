Government cracks down on tobacco makers over labels

All tobacco products sold in Korea’s duty-free stores will be required to have graphic warning labels, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said Wednesday.Since the government made it mandatory in December for tobacco companies to include graphic warning labels of cigarettes’ health risks, most manufacturers have complied. The ministry said a few products made by small companies, including some from China, did not follow the rule. It is considering conducting inspections and meting out penalties, including barring violators from selling their products in Korea.The government’s announcement comes after some tobacco companies from abroad have openly said that they do not feel it is necessary to follow local laws.By Kim Young-nam