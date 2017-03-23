Samsung SDS introduces one-stop bio-verification

Samsung SDS, the group’s IT solutions arm, unveiled a so-called one-stop bio-verification solution with IBM at IBM InterConnect 2017 in Las Vegas.Through today, the Korean IT company will exhibit the tech solution, which grants users access to various work systems of a company through a single process.The solution was built on Samsung’s SDS-developed Nexsign, a multimodal authentication solution that uses non-duplicative biometric data such as fingerprints, iris, voice and facial recognition and IBM’s Security Access Manager, a simplified and secure access management solution while using web, mobile and cloud technologies.“By collaborating with world’s leading IT solution provider IBM, we will tackle customers at home and abroad with our enhanced verification solution,” Samsung’s IT service unit said in a statement.Samsung’s Nexsign solution was accredited for its technical excellence at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, in February. The technology was selected as the best mobile security or antifraud solution at the world’s largest mobile show.By Kim Jee-hee