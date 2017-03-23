Fourth industrial revolution woes (국문)

We are in the middle of the fourth industrial revolution. Politicians, government agencies and academic circles make a fuss over it all the time. As if they don’t want to be left behind, they compete to create committees and hold forums to discuss the fourth industrial revolution. It seems that those who consider themselves to be intellectuals have to constantly talk about the fourth industrial revolution.
Presidential hopeful Moon Jae-in promised that, if elected, he will install a fourth industrial revolution committee directly under the office of the president. Korea may as well have a minister of revolution. All this talk makes you think that the fourth industrial revolution will simply burst forward, blowing our collective minds, any day now.
But it seems as likely that we will look back and say it was much ado about nothing. Who are the main agents of the fourth industrial revolution? No doubt an industrial revolution should be driven by businesses. On March 22, the Minister of Strategy and Finance held the Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy Meeting. The choice of venue was perfect, as it was held at the research center of Hyundai Wia, an automobile parts manufacturer in Uiwang, Gyeonggi.
But among the 29 members attending the meeting, only three — the president of SK Telecom, chairman of the Korea Venture Business Association and chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce — could be considered agents of the revolution.
Executives of Samsung, Hyundai and LG were nowhere to be found, despite their contributions to the economy. The Fourth Industrial Revolution Financial Sector TF meeting, presided over by the vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, was not much different. The only attendee who was a “revolutionary” was a manager-level executive at a financial holding company.
While it is generally known that the fourth industrial revolution started in the Davos Forum, it actually began in Germany. The origin was the German government’s technology policy, “Industry 4.0,” which began in 2011. German companies that had been the engine of the European economy were overwhelmed by American IT companies such as Google and Amazon. The leaders of notable German research institutes such as Max Planck and Fraunhofer claimed researchers wanted to leave Germany. We’ve heard such laments in Korea.
While the German government prepared the foundation, the driving force of Industry 4.0 was not the government but auto parts manufacturer Bosch and the German Academy of Science and Engineering, and participating research institutes and major German companies such as BMW, Siemens, Deutsche Telekom, Daimler and SAP.
Lianghui, the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, is the biggest political event in China, and attendees include star entrepreneurs. At this year’s meeting, which ended on March 15, Baidu chairman Li Yanhong and Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun discussed China’s fourth industrial revolution strategies. The chairmen and executives of Korean conglomerates appear at prosecutor’s offices and get called in to discuss future strategy.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 22, Page 30
*The author is the deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JOON-HO
가히 4차 산업혁명의 홍수다. 정치권은 물론 행정부처와 학계 등 온 나라가 난리법석이다. 혹 뒤질세라 경쟁적으로 위원회를 만들고 포럼을 열어 4차 산업혁명을 논한다. 4차 산업혁명이 뭔지 모르면 식자(識者) 취급받기 어려울 정도다. 급기야 유력 대선후보인 문재인 전 더불어민주당 대표는 “차기 정부에서 대통령 직속 ‘4차 산업혁명위원회’를 만들겠다”고까지 공언했다. 조만간 ‘혁명장관’이 생길 판이다. 기세만으로 보면 4차 산업혁명은 조만간 대한민국에서 폭발적으로 일어날 것처럼 보인다.
하지만 이대로 가다간 ‘앙꼬 없는 찐빵’이 될 판이다. 4차 산업혁명을 일으킬 주체는 누굴까. 산업혁명이니 당연히 기업이 주체다. 지난달 22일 기획재정부 장관 주재로 ‘4차 산업혁명 전략회의’가 열렸다. 경기도 의왕에 있는 자동차부품업체 현대위아의 연구소에서 열렸으니 그림이 그럴싸했다. 그럼에도 29명의 위원 중 ‘혁명주체’라 할 수 있는 사람은 SK텔레콤 사장과 벤처기업협회장, 상공회의소 회장이 전부였다. 그간 한국경제를 이끌어온 삼성과 현대ㆍLG 등의 임직원은 찾아볼 수 없었다. 지난 20일 금융위원회 부위원장 주재로 열린 ‘4차 산업혁명 금융분야 TF’도 크게 다르지 않았다. TF의 민간위원회에 ‘혁명주체’는 금융지주회사 부장급 직원이 전부였다.
4차 산업혁명은 흔히 알려진 것처럼 스위스 다보스포럼이 아니라 독일에서 시작됐다. 2011년 독일 정부가 ‘인더스트리 4.0’이란 이름으로 시작한 기술정책이다. 유럽 경제의 기관차 역할을 해온 독일 기업들이 구글과 아마존 등 미국 정보기술(IT) 기업에 밀려 어려울 때였다. 독일의 대표적 연구소 막스플랑크와 프라운호퍼의 수장들이 “우리는 연구자들이 (독일을) 떠나고 싶게 만들고 있다” “우리는 신산업 개발에 제공할 게 없다”와 같은 말들을 쏟아낼 때였다. 이 땅에서도 익숙하게 들어본 말들이다.
좌판은 독일 정부가 깔았지만 인더스트리 4.0의 주체는 정부가 아니었다. 세계적 자동차 부품업체 보쉬와 공학한림원에서 총괄 작업을 하고, BMWㆍ지멘스ㆍ도이체텔레콤ㆍ다임러ㆍ지멘스ㆍSAP 등 독일 주요 대기업과 연구기관들이 참여했다. 미국 IT 기업들이 세계 산업 생태계를 휘어잡고 있는 지금에도 여전히 독일의 자동차회사들이 세계를 리드하고, 지멘스와 SAP의 주가가 계속 상승하는 게 바로 독일 제조업의 혁신을 불러일으킨 인더스트리 4.0의 힘이다. 다보스포럼의 클라우스 슈바프 회장은 이걸 4차 산업혁명이란 이름으로 폼나게 표현했다.
중국의 최대 정치 축제라는 양회(兩會)에는 중국 스타 기업인들이 총출동한다. 지난 15일 끝난 올해 양회에도 리옌훙 바이두 회장, 레이쥔 샤오미 회장 등 기업인들이 참석해 정치인들과 중국의 4차 산업혁명 전략을 논했음은 물론이다. 벼락같은 최순실 사태를 맞은 탓이리라 믿어본다. 한국 대기업 총수와 임직원들을 검찰청사뿐 아니라, 미래전략의 장으로도 불러내야 한다.
최준호 산업부 차장