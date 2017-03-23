Realistic solutions first (국문)
근로시간 단축 완충시킬 현실적 전략이 우선이다
Mar 23,2017
The four mainstream parties agreed in principle to reduce maximum weekly working hours from current 68 hours to 52 hours from next year. Weekly work hour cuts by up to 16 hours demands a radical change in the production system and a spike in labor costs for demanding work beyond the legal threshold. According to the Korea Economic Research Institute, labor costs for employers will increase by 12.3 trillion won ($11 billion) a year from getting necessary work from elsewhere and covering extra costs due to reduced work hours.
The burden would become heavier for small and mid-sized enterprises where 88 percent of the country’s work force gets their salaries. Small and mid-sized companies are mostly labor-intensive and therefore would have to find replacements if their permanent employees work less. The companies that cannot match large or public enterprises in pay and work conditions would lose competitiveness.
When the parties meet again this week, they must consider this reality in the manufacturing field. Otherwise, they will cause damage to the business sector as their rubber-stamping on extending the retirement age to 60 had done in 2013.
The National Assembly caused a serious labor-management conflict by passing controversial bills including the peak wage system without thorough study.
The plan of improving working conditions must not bring about side effects. Koreans work an average 2,113 hours a year, far greater than the 1,766-hour average of other member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Koreans work two months more than most people in the world. The trade unions oppose any changes to the working system as overtime and weekend labor brings higher pay.
Labor reform is inevitable. Shorter work hours will create bigger job opportunities and help to ease youth unemployment. The legislature should place an exception clause on certain industries that require customary overtime and customize the timetables for the new working hours for each industry so that the new conditions to make new jobs and increase productivity do not hurt employers.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 22, Page 30
여야 4당이 그제 현행 68시간인 주당 최장 근로시간을 내년부터 52시간으로 줄이는 방안에 원칙적으로 합의했다. 상시 근로자 300인 이상 기업은 2년, 300인 미만은 4년간 시행을 유예해 줄 방침이지만 기업 입장에선 비상이 걸렸다. 근로시간이 크게 단축되면 생산체제가 바뀌어야 하고 추가 고용에 따른 임금 부담도 늘어나기 때문이다. 한국경제연구원은 근로시간 단축에 따른 인원 충원과 복리후생비용을 합하면 기업 인건비가 연간 12조3000억원 늘어난다고 분석했다.
문제는 이 부담의 대부분이 전체 근로자의 88%를 고용하고 있는 중소기업의 몫이 된다는 점이다. 중소기업은 여전히 노동집약적인 경우가 많아 근로시간이 단축되면 생산 유지를 위해 인력을 충원해야 한다. 가뜩이나 대기업·공무원에게 뒤처진 임금과 근무환경으로 취업 기피현상에 시달려 온 중소기업으로선 존폐 위기에 놓일 수도 있다.
여야 4당은 내일 다시 만나 협의안을 추가로 논의하기로 했는데 이런 현실을 세밀하게 고려해야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 2013년 4월 국회가 기업 의견을 충분히 수렴하지 않고 덜컥 도입한 정년 60세 법제화 때처럼 후유증을 초래할 수 있다. 당시 국회는 임금피크제 같은 보완조치 없이 법안을 확정하는 바람에 심각한 노사 갈등의 단초를 제공했다.
근로시간 단축은 이런 부작용을 처음부터 차단해야 한다. 한국의 연간 근로시간은 2113시간으로 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 평균인 1766시간을 크게 웃돈다. 평균보다 두 달 더 일하는 것이다. 그러나 노총단체는 고임금과 연계돼 연장근로·휴일근로가 관행화된 대기업 생산직 노조를 대변하며 제도 개혁의 발목을 잡아 왔다.
하지만 개혁은 피할 수 없다. 장시간 근로를 해소하면 고용이 늘어 청년실업도 완화시킬 수 있다. 관건은 충격 완화다. 이를 위해서는 특별연장근로 등 합리적 예외 규정을 두고 업종별 특수성을 고려하며, 도입 일정 세분화를 비롯한 전략적 실행계획이 뒷받침돼야 한다. 그래야 기업도 살고 일자리도 늘리는 성공적 개혁안을 도출할 수 있을 것이다.