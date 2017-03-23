Close consultation is a must (국문)

North Korea’s nuclear development and missile launches ring loud alarm bells in the Korean Peninsula and the United States. The North has once again test-fired a ballistic missile from Wonsan on the east coast. Despite the botched launch Wednesday, it reconfirmed Pyongyang’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons. The possibility of testing an advanced missile pushed the U.S. to turn increasingly hawkish toward the North.
America’s hard-line stance is palpable everywhere. In Monday’s address in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. President Donald Trump said that what’s happening in North Korea is “disgraceful.” Earlier on Sunday, he was displeased at the North’s recent test of an advanced engine for an ICBM. Christopher Ashley Ford, senior director for weapons of mass destruction and counter-proliferation at the White House, suggested a change in the Trump administration’s North Korea policy by saying that we will see something new down the road.
Such tough positioning has spread to Congress. In a meeting Tuesday with Kim Young-woo, chairman of the National Defense Committee, John McCain, Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, said that if North Korea poses a serious threat to U.S. security, an argument for a preemptive strike will gain momentum, adding that the U.S. has many options before taking that path.
In the meantime, a super-strong bill aimed at sanctioning the North to cut off its financial network was proposed in the House on Monday. The sanctions include a ban on employing North Korean workers overseas, a block on the North’s online trading and gambling sites and a blockade of the North’s oil imports and petrochemical products.
As North Korea rests on China for most of its oil needs, it will be completely paralyzed as soon as China closes its oil pipeline. On top of the full-fledged sanctions, the U.S. on Wednesday conducted an air strike drill by sending a B-1B Stealth bomber to the Korean Peninsula from Guam.
All the developments are attributed to North Korea’s nuclear and missile ambitions. Washington cannot simply shrug off its increasingly dangerous saber-rattling. If it becomes a de facto nuclear power, even China cannot control it. That’s why Washington is considering even tougher sanctions and possible military action.
North Korea must stop its nuclear and missile developments and Seoul must closely watch the swift change in the peninsula. It is time for both allies to have thorough discussions before the U.S. takes measures against the North.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 22, Page 30
미국 정부·의회에서 확산되는 대북 강경 기류
우리와 사전 협의하고 신중한 대응 주문해야
북한의 핵 개발과 미사일 발사로 한반도 안보 정세가 심상치 않다. 미국 내에서 대북 강경 기조가 굳어져 가는 분위기다. 이런 가운데 북한은 어제 강원도 원산비행장에서 탄도미사일을 발사했다. 미사일은 발사대에서 폭발해 실패로 끝났다. 그러나 북한은 핵과 함께 미사일 개발을 멈추지 않고 있다는 점을 다시 한번 확인해줬다. 군 당국에 따르면 어제 북한의 실험은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 같은 새로운 미사일의 시험발사일 가능성이 크다. 북한에 대한 미국의 입장이 점점 거세지는 이유다.
미국의 대북 강경 기류는 곳곳에서 감지되고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 지난 20일 켄터키주 루이빌 연설에서 “북한에서 일어나는 일들은 망신스럽고 전혀 현명하지 못하다”고 비난했다. 트럼프 대통령은 지난 19일에도 북한의 ICBM용 신형 로켓엔진 지상분사실험을 보고받고 “북한이 매우 매우 나쁘게 행동하고 있다”며 불편한 심기를 드러냈다. 이에 맞춰 미 백악관의 크리스토퍼 포드 대량살상무기·비확산 담당 수석 국장은 “대북정책에 새로운 시각이 필요하다” “곧 뭔가를 보게 될 것”이라며 미국의 대북정책 변화를 예고했다.
이런 강경 흐름은 미 의회로 확산되고 있다. 미 의회에서 안보 문제를 주도하는 존 매케인 상원의원은 지난 21일 김영우(바른정당) 국회 국방위원장을 만난 자리에서 “북한 미사일이 미국을 위협하는 상황임이 인지되면 (대북) 선제타격에 대한 지지 여론이 높아질 것”이라며 “그렇게 하기 전에 할 수 있는 옵션이 많다”고 말했다. 그런가 하면 미 하원에선 북한의 자금줄을 차단하는 초강력 제재법이 지난 21일 발의했다. 이 법안은 북한의 해외 노동자 고용 금지, 선박 운항 금지, 온라인 상품 거래 및 도박 사이트 차단 등 미 정부가 할 수 있는 모든 제재를 포괄하고 있다. 여기에는 북한의 원유 및 석유제품 수입을 봉쇄하는 방안도 들어 있다. 중국은 북한의 원유 대부분을 제공하는데 중국이 원유 파이프 라인을 잠그면 북한은 완전히 마비된다. 그야말로 전방위적인 대북제재다. 군사적 조치로는 어제 ‘죽음의 백조’라 불리는 B-1B 스텔스 폭격기가 괌에서 한반도로 날아와 공중폭격모의훈련을 실시했다.
미국에서 대북 강경 기류가 확산되고 있는 것은 북한의 임박한 핵무장과 ICBM 개발이 원인이다. 미국 입장에선 북한이 올해 말께 핵미사일을 첫 배치하고 2020년까지 50발 수준으로 확대하려는 행동을 두고 볼 수만은 없기 때문이다.
미국이 사전에 강한 대북제재와 군사 조치까지 검토하는 이유도 여기에 있다. 우선 북한이 핵과 미사일 개발을 중단해야 한다. 주변국들도 강력하고 효과적인 제재를 통해 북한이 협상 테이블로 나오도록 유도해야 할 것이다. 하지만 미국 일부에서 대북 선제타격 주장까지 나오는 급박한 상황이다. 어느 때보다 한·미 동맹이 중요하다. 정부는 미국이 대북 조치를 단행하기 전에 굳건한 한·미 동맹을 바탕으로 우리와 긴밀하게 논의하고 신중하게 대처하도록 주문해야 할 것이다.