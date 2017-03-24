S.E.S.’s Bada ties the knot with businessman

K-pop diva Bada, former lead vocal of the legendary idol group S.E.S., tied the knot Thursday and will remain busy with TV and music work after returning from her honeymoon.“I’m so thankful. Like my name Bada, I will be (your) friend and lover who makes you happy and quietly listens to your words,” the singer told her husband during a news conference at the Yakhyeon Cathedral in central Seoul. Bada means “sea” in Korean. The press conference was held hours before the wedding.Bada said she met her businessman husband at a cathedral gathering last year. He is reportedly nine years younger than the singer.Yonhap