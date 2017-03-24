Cool’s Lee Jae-hoon announces solo album

Older artists are making their return to the music industry in swarms ever since “Infinite Challenge” aired an episode that revisited many of Korea’s favorite artists during the late 90s and early 2000s. The latest of that bunch is Cool’s Lee Jae-hoon, who announced his plans to release a solo album.Lee will release his solo album in May. Lee is currently undecided on whether to release the album as a mini-album or a single album, but the project is reported to contain more than one song.Lee is one third of group Cool, who is widely regarded as the “Summer Pop” group, due to their numerous hit songs related to the summer season. They enjoyed success from their debut in 1994 until 2005, when they disbanded.By Kim Jung-kyoon