WEEKEND PICKS

BasketballSeoul SK Knights at Anyang KGC7:00 p.m. Friday at Anyang Arena, GyeonggiAfter securing a regular season win, the Anyang KGC hosts the Seoul SK Knights, ranked eighth, for Korean Basketball League’s final regular season week. The KGC has been showing a strong performance on the court, winning seven consecutive games.Keifer Sykes is expected to lead the team as he has been the leading scorer on the team in its previous game against the Changwon LG Sakers on Tuesday. Sykes scored 23 points with two rebounds and four assists. Throughout the season, Sykes has been averaging 15.1 points with 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. In KGC’s seven winning streaks, he has been playing a big role for the team as he recorded double digit points from all seven games.BaseballSamsung Lions at Nexen Heroes1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Gocheok Sky Dome, SeoulAfter winning against the KT Wiz on Thursday at the Gocheok Sky Dome, the Nexen Heroes will be hosting the Samsung Lions over the weekend.Kim Tae-wan is expected to lead the Heroes’ batting lineup, given that he is ranked first in Korean Baseball Organization (KBO)’s Runs Batted In (RBI) with 10 based on the exhibition games statistics. Andy Van Hekken is expected to lead the pitching line-up since he is ranked first in the KBO’s ERA with 1.00 based on the exhibition games statistics.Although the exhibition games do not affect the regular season, the Heroes are currently ranked eight in the KBO’s exhibition game ranking with three wins three ties and three losses. Prior to the Heroes’ game against the Lions, they have won three consecutive games.The regular KBO season is expected to start on March 31.BasketballChangwon LG Sakers at Goyang Orion Orions2:00 p.m. Sunday at Goyang Gymnasium, GyeonggiAfter a disappointing loss to Jeonju KCC Egis, the bottom ranked team, the Goyang Orion Orions hopes to finish their season strong by winning its last game against the Changwon LG Sakers, who are ranked seventh.Aaron Haynes is expected to lead the team as he is ranked second in the KBL’s scoring. Throughout the season, Haynes has been averaging 23.8 points with 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.Regardless of the result of the game against the Sakers, the Orions will finish their regular season second in KBL.