Korean galleries show off at Art Basel Hong Kong

Korean artist Kimsooja’s “Deductive Object”(2016) is installed as part of the Art Basel Hong Kong 2017 fair’s “Encounters” section. The fair kicked off on Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. [KUKJE GALLERY/TINA KIM GALLERY]

With nine Korean galleries participating, the 2017 Hong Kong edition of the prestigious Art Basel fair kicked off on Thursday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.Kukje, one of the five Korean galleries participating in the fair’s main “Galleries” sector, is also presenting Kimsooja’s installation work “Deductive Object” in the “Encounters” sector for large-scale sculptures and installations. The Korean artist was given the Asia Society’s 2017 Asia Arts Award with three other famous artists, including Japan’s Hiroshi Sugimoto.Kukje is also presenting the archive of Kwon Young-woo, a dansaekhwa, or Korean monochrome painting, artist at “the Kabinett sector,” which Art Basel Hong Kong introduced this year after the section’s success at the fair’s Miami Beach edition last year.Other major Korean galleries - Arario, Hakgojae, One and J and PKM - present their artists’ works at the main “Galleries” sector. The “Insights” section focused on Asian artists, features four Korean galleries - 313, EM, Leeahn and Park Ryu Sook.BY MOON SO-YOUNG [symoon@joongang.co.kr]