A principled prosecution (국문)

It is fortunate that the prosecution’s questioning of former President Park Geun-hye went smoothly on Tuesday. There was little noise over how she was treated. Park actively denied and refuted the charges against her, either claiming that she did not make any of the orders or that charges were not true.
But the prosecution is not leaving empty-handed as it achieved its purpose of collecting a pro forma report from Park to supplement its material evidence and other testimonies. Now that Park has responded to the prosecution’s request, it is time to decide whether she should be arrested. The prosecution will make a decision based on the “sincerity” of her testimony.
It is up to the prosecutor general, Kim Soo-nam, to seek a court warrant to detain Park. There are mixed views. Many believe detaining her is inevitable as Park is at the heart of a bribery and collusion case and her charges are evident. It is only fair.
However, Kim should also listen to the argument that emphasizes investigation without detention and presumption of innocence in criminal law. Kim needs to calculate actual benefits that can be gained from detention when there is little concern for destruction of evidence or flight.
He should also consider if public sentiment demands the secondary punishment of detention for an impeached president whose political career is already doomed. Park could be indicted without detention, and it won’t be too late if she is punished when the Supreme Court finds her guilty.
The prosecution will be prudent but won’t delay its decision. The prosecution should not be what one politician has called “grass that bends even before the wind blows.” It will be undesirable for the prosecution to be pushed by public opinion and seek a warrant to hand over the decision and responsibility to the court. It should not be swayed by politics or pressures of protesters.
Kim needs to make a decision based on laws and principles. That is how the prosecution will recover its authority and the public’s confidence.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 23, Page 30
*The author is an editorial writer for the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO DAE-HOON
박근혜 전 대통령의 소환조사가 어제 원만히 마무리돼 다행이다. 조서 작성과 검토에 모두 21시간가량이 걸렸을 정도로 진지했고, 예우 문제에서도 잡음이 없었다. 박 전 대통령은 “그렇게 지시한 사실이 없다” “그건 사실이 아니다”라며 자신에게 적용된 혐의에 대해 적극적으로 부인하고 반박했다고 한다. 검찰은 이미 확보한 물증과 진술을 토대로 형식적인 ‘부인(否認) 조서’를 수집하겠다는 목적을 충족했기에 불만이 없다는 입장이다. 소환조사를 마친 이상 이제는 구속 여부를 결정할 단계로 접어들었다. 검찰은 진술 내용의 ‘성실성’을 두고 판단할 것이다.
구속영장 청구의 판단은 김수남 검찰총장에게 달렸다. 시중에는 구속과 불구속 전망이 엇갈리고 있다. 박 전 대통령이 국정 농단 사건의 정점에 있고, 범죄 혐의가 소명됐다면 구속영장 청구가 불가피하다는 주장이 있다. 또한 뇌물 공여자를 구속했으니 뇌물 수수자인 박 전 대통령을 구속하는 게 형평성에 맞는다는 논리도 있다. 그러나 김 총장은 형사소송법상 불구속 수사와 무죄추정의 원칙을 강조하는 반론도 귀담아들어야 한다. 증거인멸이나 도주의 우려가 없는 마당에 인신을 구속해 얻을 수 있는 실효적 이익을 따져봐야 한다. 파면으로 정치적 사형 선고를 받은 전직 대통령에게 인신 구속이라는 2차 징벌을 가하는 게 국민 정서에 부합하는지도 고려할 필요가 있다. 일단 불구속 기소를 하고 대법원에서 유죄 확정 판결이 나온 뒤에 상응하는 벌을 줘도 늦지 않다.
검찰은 “신중하게 판단하되, 오래 끌지 않겠다”는 입장이다. 어느 정치인의 말처럼 ‘바람이 불기도 전에 누워버리는 풀’이 되는 검찰의 모습은 결코 안 될 일이다. 구속하자는 강경론에 밀려 일단 영장을 청구해 버린 뒤 법원에 구속 여부 판단과 책임을 떠넘기는 면피식 태도는 더더욱 곤란하다. 정치에 휘둘리거나 ‘촛불’과 ‘태극기’의 압박에도 흔들리지 말아야 한다. 좌고우면(左顧右眄)하지 않고 법과 원칙에 따른 김 총장의 결단이 요구된다. 그게 검찰의 권위와 신뢰를 되찾는 길이다.