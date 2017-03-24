Hold China accountable (국문)
최악의 미세먼지...대중 외교는 선택 아닌 필수
The air quality in Seoul on Tuesday morning was the second worst in the world after New Delhi according to a Real-Time Air Quality Index Visual Map that measures toxin levels including particulate matters, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and black carbon in 60 countries. The data may not be entirely accurate and objective, but nevertheless raises alarm for Koreans who must endure fine dust every spring.
According to the Environment Ministry, 70 to 80 percent of fine dust that pollutes the spring air arrives from China. It increases by 30 percent to 50 percent during the spring due to seasonal winds that turn westbound. The ministry must speak bluntly to China to demand action. Environmental issues do not just involve individual countries, but the entire global community.
But domestic factors also contribute to the poor air condition. The government has been working on research and development to protect the air starting in June of last year. We cannot merely sit around waiting for China to do something.
The Environment Ministry should strengthen surveillance on pollutants from waste disposal sites. It must accelerate its campaign to increase carbon-free and eco-friendly cars to replace aging diesel vehicles. It must come up with incentives to speed up the transition and investment in clean energy.
Only after we have done all we can to clean up the energy can we demand strong actions from China. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman denied the country was to be blamed for smog damage to neighboring countries. The authorities must continue with efforts to gather scientific evidence pointing to Chinese pollutants.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 23, Page 30
어제(화) 오전 서울의 공기 품질이 세계 주요 도시 중 인도 뉴델리에 이어 둘째로 나빴다는 다국적 환경 커뮤니티 ‘에어비주얼’의 측정 결과는 충격적이다. 이 단체가 실시간으로 측정해 발표하는 공기품질지수(AQI)는 대기 중 초미세먼지·미세먼지·일산화탄소·이산화질소·이산화황·검댕의 농도를 종합한 것이다. 대기 품질의 전반적이고 객관적인 수준을 정확히 보여주기는 힘들겠지만 봄마다 미세먼지 등으로 고통을 겪어온 우리에게 경각심을 불러일으키기에는 충분하다.
환경부에 따르면 봄철 한국 대기를 오염시키는 미세먼지 중 중국에서 온 것이 70~80%에 이른다. 평소의 30~50%보다 훨씬 많다. 서풍이 많이 부는 계절적 특성상 중국 오염물질이 다량 유입될 수밖에 없다. 이제 환경부는 적극적인 환경외교에 나서 중국에 할 말을 다해야 한다. 국제 환경협력이 우리는 물론 중국에도 도움이 된다는 과학적인 사실을 내세워 설득해야 한다. 환경은 한 국가의 문제가 아니라 글로벌 과제이기 때문이다.
그러나 봄철 대기오염에는 국내 영향을 무시할 수 없다는 점도 외면해선 안 된다. 정부가 지난해 6월 미세먼지 종합대책을 내놓고 연구개발도 적극적으로 진행하는 것은 이런 이유에서다. 아직 성과가 나타나기는 이르겠지만 그렇다고 마냥 중국 탓만 하고 있어서는 곤란하다.
환경부는 비산먼지 등을 차단할 수 있도록 공사장·소각장 등 오염원 관리에 박차를 가해야 한다. 대기오염을 막으려면 노후 경유차 조기 폐차의 속도를 높이고 전기차·하이브리드차·수소차를 비롯한 친환경차 보급을 가속화해야 한다. 관련 인센티브 대책을 범부처 차원에서 세우고 청정에너지 개발 투자도 늘려야 한다.
이렇게 우리부터 제대로 대책을 세워야 중국에 더욱 당당하게 환경 대책을 요구할 수 있다. 중국 외교부의 화춘잉(華春瑩) 대변인이 어제 정례 브리핑에서 스모그 피해를 부인하는 발언을 한 것도 주목된다. 더 많은 연구를 통해 중국발 스모그의 피해를 과학적으로 입증하는 노력도 지속해야 하는 이유다.