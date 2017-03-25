Will Rex Tillerson Pass North Korea’s Nuclear Test?

What is to be done about Mr. Kim and the nuclear nightmare he inspires? As Rex Tillerson travels to Asia this week for the first time as secretary of state, his mission should be to build support for a plan to contend with this threat. South Korea’s political turmoil — including the ouster last week of Park Geun-hye as president — only complicates Mr. Tillerson’s already difficult task.미국을 공격할 능력에 어느 때보다 가까이 접근한 김정은과 그의 핵무기를 해결하려면 어떻게 해야 할까. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 이 문제를 다루기 위해 아시아 첫 순방길에 올랐다. 박근혜 전 대통령의 탄핵 등 한국 내 정치적 격랑으로 인해 틸러슨은 더 큰 짐을 짊어지게 됐다.There is no quick military fix. Much of North Korea’s nuclear complex is concealed underground, inside mountains or in places unknown to United States intelligence. Meanwhile, the country is making rapid progress with mobile missiles powered by solid rocket fuel that can be rolled out of hiding and prepared for launch in minutes. Similarly, most experts believe cyberweapons can at best disrupt and delay but not defeat Pyongyang’s missile program.북핵을 한 방에 해결해줄 손쉬운 군사적 옵션은 없다. 북한 핵무기는 지하나 산속처럼 미 정보기관이 모르는 장소에 숨어 있다. 북한은 특정 장소에 숨겼다가 순식간에 발사 준비에 돌입할 수 있는 고체로켓연료용 이동형 미사일 개발에 빠른 진전을 이뤘다. 미국이 북한에 사이버 공격을 가해봤자 평양의 미사일 프로그램에 혼란을 주고 동작만 지연시킬 뿐이다. 핵 공격 시스템 자체를 무력화시킬 수는 없다는 게 전문가 다수의 의견이다.Even if we had an effective pre-emptive strike capacity, the consequences of using it could be prohibitive. Pyongyang possesses thousands of artillery pieces 30 miles from Seoul. Just one retaliatory salvo could decimate South Korea’s capital.미국이 실질적인 대북 선제공격 역량을 가졌다 해도 그 대가는 엄두가 안 날 정도로 크다. 북한은 서울에서 40㎞ 지점에 장사정포 수천 개를 배치하고 있다. 평양이 선제공격당한 보복으로 미사일을 한 발만 발사해도 서울은 엄청난 피해를 볼 수 있다.That leaves a negotiated settlement that first freezes and then rolls back North Korea’s nuclear program, with inspectors to carefully scrutinize compliance — much as we did with Iran. While a monitored freeze would leave North Korea’s existing capacity in place, it would stop the testing critical to further progress, enhance our knowledge of the program and create time and space to pursue a comprehensive agreement. Such an agreement could include the peace treaty Pyongyang wants, provided it effectively denuclearizes.결국 남은 방안은 협상을 통한 합의뿐이다. 먼저 북한 핵 개발 프로그램을 동결하고, 단계별로 해체하는 방법이다. 이란 핵협상과 마찬가지로 미국은 실행 단계에서 사찰단을 보내 북한이 합의사항을 제대로 지키는지 감시해야 한다. 동결과 모니터링을 통해 추가적 핵 개발을 막아 시간을 벌 수 있다. 실질적 비핵화에 도움이 된다면 북한이 원하는 평화협상을 합의에 포함시킬 수도 있다.Mr. Kim’s grandfather and father both proved willing to negotiate — they saw the nuclear program as a bargaining chip. Kim Jong-un has refused — to him, nuclear weapons are the only insurance policy against regime change. What, if anything, can change his strategic calculus? The answer is a comprehensive, sustained and relentless international pressure campaign, led by the United States, South Korea, Japan and China, that raises the price of Mr. Kim’s obstinacy to the point that he believes his survival is in jeopardy.김일성과 김정일은 협상 의지가 있었다. 그들에게 핵은 협상 카드였다. 그러나 핵무기가 정권붕괴를 막아줄 유일한 보험이라고 여기는 김정은은 협상을 거부한다. 어떻게 그의 계산을 바꿀 수 있을까. 미국은 한국과 일본·중국과 손잡고 광범위하고 지속적이며 가차 없는 압박에 국제사회가 동참하게 해야 한다. 고집을 부릴수록 생존이 어려워진다는 걸 김정은이 깨달아야 한다.The Obama administration started such a campaign that continues today, though less intensively. Its most visible component is China, North Korea’s largest trade and investment partner. By curbing imports from North Korea — as it did with coal, which generates one-third of Pyongyang’s export revenues — Beijing can exert unique leverage, denying Mr. Kim resources to fund his nuclear pursuits and buy off elites.버락 오바마 전 대통령이 개시한 이 작전은 강도가 약해지긴 했지만 지금도 진행 중이다. 북한에 가장 영향력이 큰 존재는 북한의 최대 교역국인 중국이다. 중국이 북한 수출액의 3분의 1을 차지하는 석탄 수입을 금지한 것처럼 실질적 대북제재를 밀어붙인다면 김정은은 핵 개발을 추진할 돈이 부족해진다.Until recently, Beijing resisted using that leverage. It feared inciting the Kim regime’s collapse, sending millions of North Koreans into China and losing the strategic buffer it enjoys with South Korea and its American ally.그러나 베이징은 대북제재를 사실상 거부해 왔다. 북한의 붕괴가 두려워서다. 수백만 명의 북한 난민이 중국에 밀려 들어오고, 한국과 미국에 맞서 유지해온 전략적 완충지가 사라지기 때문이다.But Kim Jong-un’s erratic behavior has deeply upset Beijing; increasingly, it sees Pyongyang as the source of the instability it fears. President Obama emphasized to President Xi Jinping of China that North Korea’s nuclear program is now a core concern of the United States, just as Taiwan is to China. He made clear that we would take every necessary step to protect ourselves and the allies we are sworn to defend, notably by deploying missile defense systems like Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or Thaad, which, while not aimed at China, clearly unnerve it. If Beijing wants to pre-empt additional defensive steps it must do more to bring Pyongyang to real negotiations. Its recent decision to curb coal imports is a good start.그러나 김정은의 예측할 수 없는 행동은 중국 정부를 뒤흔들고 있다. 중국이 회피하고 싶은 불안을 초래하는 주범이 북한이란 인식도 퍼지는 중이다. 오바마는 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 회담에서 “미국에 북핵은 중국의 대만 이슈나 다를 바 없을 만큼 큰 문제”라고 강조했다. 북한에 가능한 모든 조치를 취하겠다는 점도 분명히 했다. 중국을 겨냥한 게 아닌데도 중국의 심기를 거스르는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한국 배치가 대표적이다. 중국이 미국의 추가 조치를 막고 싶다면 북한을 협상장에 끌어내기 위해 더 많은 노력을 기울여야 한다. 최근 결정한 북한 석탄 수입 금지가 좋은 시발점이 될 것이다.The second component of the pressure campaign has been less visible, but just as vital. Working in weekly coordination with South Korea and Japan, the United States identified and then sought to sever the political, economic and diplomatic ties that North Korea enjoys around the world. Quietly but systematically, we went from country to country in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe. We pressed each to eject North Korean guest workers whose remittances go not to their families but to help fund the military, and diplomats engaged in illicit commercial activities; to deny landing rights to Air Koryo, the national airline, and porting rights to North Korea’s ships; to cut off or downgrade diplomatic relations; and to aggressively enforce and even go beyond sanctions authorized by the United Nations Security Council. To date, our efforts have cut in half high-level North Korean exchanges with other countries and possibly deprived North Korea of several hundred million dollars in revenues.북핵을 막는 데 중국만큼 중요한 두 번째 요소가 있다. 미국이 한국·일본과 함께 아시아·아프리카·유럽 각국과 북한의 관계 단절을 유도하기 위해 체계적인 노력을 기울여온 점이다. 미국은 이들 국가에서 일하며 봉급을 평양에 송금하는 북한 노동자나 불법행위에 연루된 북한 외교관을 강제 출국시키게 압력을 넣었다. 고려항공과 북한 선박의 취항에도 제재를 가했다. 이런 노력으로 북한의 고위급 대외교류는 반 토막 났다. 평양에 유입되는 자금도 수억 달러나 줄어들었다. 30Mr. Tillerson should make clear that the United States will continue this dogged, daily diplomacy for the purpose of bringing North Korea back to credible negotiations. But he will have to grapple with the likelihood that post-impeachment elections in South Korea this May will empower a new leadership with a much more lenient approach toward Pyongyang. And he will have to contend with China pressuring Seoul during the election campaign to back away from deploying Thaad. His saving grace may be Kim Jong-un’s inability to resist a new round of provocative actions.틸러슨은 북한이 협상에 응할 때까지 미국이 집요하게 압박할 것임을 분명히 해야 한다. 5월로 예정된 한국의 대선 결과, 북한에 훨씬 유화적인 후보가 집권할 가능성을 염두에 두면서 사드 배치 철회를 강요하는 중국과 맞서야 한다. 그나마 위로가 되는 건 김정은이 도발하지 않고는 못 견딘다는 점이다.In the end, North Korea’s conduct may change only when its leadership does. That is most likely to happen from within. Kim Jong-un’s internal campaign of terror — in which even the highest-ranking officials are not safe from execution or assassination — increasingly risks provoking his overthrow.결국 북한이 변하려면 평양 지도층이 변해야 한다. 그 변화는 내부에서 시작될 가능성이 높다. 최고위급 관료들을 처형하고 이복형마저 암살하는 김정은의 공포정치는 그의 권좌를 갈수록 위협하고 있다.Regime change could also mean regime collapse and a free-for-all to control the nuclear weapons. Worry about that possibility led the Obama administration to war-game collapse scenarios in the White House Situation Room. The results underscored the imperative of the United States reaching detailed understandings — first with South Korea, then with China — about exactly what the three countries would do, where their forces would go and who and how they would secure the North’s nuclear arsenal. Pursuing those plans must also be a priority for the Trump administration.북한 정권 몰락 뒤 핵무기를 손에 넣기 위한 지도층 내 암투를 우려한 오바마 행정부는 백악관 상황실에서 북한 붕괴를 염두에 둔 군사작전 시나리오를 만들기도 했다. 미국과 한국·중국은 북한이 붕괴할 경우 어디로 군대를 보내고, 어느 나라가 어떻게 그들의 핵무기를 장악할 것인지 논의해야 한다. 트럼프 행정부는 반드시 이를 우선순위로 삼아야 할 것이다.(끝)Antony J. Blinken토니 블링컨 (전 미 국무부 부장관)