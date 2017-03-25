[앵커브리핑] '시청자 여러분께'

뉴스룸의 앵커 브리핑. 오늘(20일)은 저희들의 얘기를 드려야 할 것 같습니다.This is newsroom’s anchor briefing. Today, I believe we need to talk about us.자본주의 사회에서 언론은 공적 영역이지만 사적 영역이기도 합니다.In a capitalist society, journalism is part of the, but is also part of the private sector as well.*public realm: 공적 영역사적 영역이면서 공적 역할을 한다는 것은 경험으로 볼 때도 매우 어려운 일입니다.To carry out public duties while remaining in the private sector remains a challenge even with a lot of experience.광고료로 지탱하면서도 그 광고주들을 비판한다든가, 동시에 언론 자신의 존립에 큰 영향을 끼칠 수 있는 정치권력을 비판한다는 것은 그 정도에 따라서는 결코 쉽지 않은 일일 수 있습니다.Criticizingwhile receiving their advertising and criticizing the ruling political power even if it can threaten the very existence of a media company, is*sponsors: 광고주*no easy task: 쉽지 않은 일더구나 이제 생겨난 지 얼마 되지도 않은 언론사로서는 비판과 생존의 함수관계가 무척 단순해서 더욱 위험해 보이기도 하죠.Especially for a media company with a short history like JTBC, theof criticism and survival is so simple that it seems much more fragile than any other media company.*functional relation: 함수관계지난 몇 년간, 대기업의 문제들, 그 중에서도 대부분의 사람들이 저희 JTBC와 특별한 관계에 있다고 믿고 있는 특정 기업의 문제를 보도한다든가, 매우 굳건해 보였던 정치권력에 대해 앞장서 비판의 목소리를 냈을 때 저희들의 고민이 없었다고 할 수 없습니다.When we have reported on the problems of conglomerates, especially on a certain company that many assume we have a special relationship with, and when we have criticized the seeminglypolitical power, it wasn’t executed without putting much thought into it.*steadfast: 굳건한*from the fore: 앞장서그것은 예외 없이 커다란 반작용을 초래했기 때문입니다.This is because those criticisms drew large reactions from the aforementioned groups.그렇다면 저널리즘을 실천한다는 것은 무엇인가.Then what is it tojournalism?*practice: 실천하다언론이 이 세상에 태어난 순간부터 이런 고민은 시작됐을 것이며, 언론인들은 때로는 좌절하기도, 때로는 그 좌절을 극복하고 살아남기도 했습니다.Ever since journalism began, that question has existed. Journalists were often frustrated but most of the time, they overcame those*setback: 좌절, 차질적어도 저희들이 생각하기에 언론의 위치는 국가와 시민사회의 중간에 있으며 그 매개체로서의 역할은 국가를 향해서는 합리적 시민사회를 대변하고 시민사회에는 진실을 전하는 것이라고 믿습니다.At least from our perspective, we believe journalism lies in between the government and society, working as ato represent society to the politicians, while reporting the truth to the people.*medium: 매개체교과서적인, 뻔한 얘기 같지만 그것이 결국에는 좌절로부터 살아남는 목적이고 명분이었습니다.It seems like a textbook definition, but, it was used asto overcome setbacks.*at the end of the day: 결국에는*justification: 명분이 시간을 통해서 몇 번인가에 걸쳐 언론의 현주소에 대해 고백해 드렸던 것은, 고백인 동시에 저희 JTBC 자신에 대한 채찍질이기도 했습니다.The reason why we continuously stress the role of journalism and reflect on itsis a declaration of our values as well as a self-criticism.*current state: 현상태지난 주말부터, JTBC는 본의 아니게 여러 사람의 입길에 오르내렸습니다.Since last weekend, JTBC has been on everyone’s lips*unintentionally: 무심결에, 저도 모르게가장 가슴 아픈 건 저희가 그 동안 견지하기 위해 최선을 다해왔던 저희의 진심이 오해 또는 폄훼되기도 한다는 것입니다.The most painful aspect is that our sincere effort tothe truth was misunderstood and criticized.*adhere to: 견지하기 위해저희가 말씀드릴 수 있는 것은 명확합니다.What we can tell you is very clear.저희는 특정인이나 특정집단을 위해 존재하지 않습니다.JTBC doesn’t exist for a particular person or a group.시대가 바뀌어도 모두가 동의하는 교과서 그대로의 저널리즘은 옳은 것이며 그런 저널리즘은 특정인이나 특정집단을 위해 존재하거나 복무하지 않는다는 것입니다.Even as time goes on, the textbook definition of journalism that everyone agrees on remains the same, and journalism doesn’t exist to serve a particular person or a group.저나 기자들이나 또 다른 JTBC의 구성원 누구든. 저희들 나름의 자긍심이 있다면, 그 어떤 반작용도 감수하며 저희가 추구하는 저널리즘을 지키려 애써왔다는 것입니다.If any of JTBC’s staff, including myself, have some pride in what we have accomplished, it would be that we have strived to uphold the values of journalism, which we pursue even through harsh reactions.그리고 저는, 비록 능력은 충분치 않을지라도, 그 실천의 최종 책임자 중의 하나이며, 책임을 질 수 없게 된다면 저로서는 책임자로서의 존재 이유를 찾기 어려울 것입니다.And I, although lacking in competence, am theof that practice. If I am unable to take responsibility of the journalism that we seek, I believe it would be hard to find reason for me to be in charge.*last line: 최종책임자오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on March 20, 2017Translated for March 25, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster