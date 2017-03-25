Sewol ferry raised to the surface after three years

The Sewol ferry, which sank three years ago, was lifted above the surface of the water off Jindo, an island in South Jeolla, on Thursday. [YONHAP] 3년 전에 침몰한 세월호 선체가 목요일 전남 진도 앞바다에 수면 위로 인양됐다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, March 24, 2017As the Sewol ferry, which sank and took 304 lives nearly three years ago, was beingslowly at 3 meters per hour (9 feet per hour) on Thursday, public attention shifted to how much the ferry would be able to tell us about what happened when itand whether it still carries the bodies of the missing and properties of the dead.*pull ~ up: ~을 끌어올리다*capsize: 뒤집히다, 뒤집다3년 전에 침몰해 탑승객 304명의 목숨을 앗아간 세월호가 목요일 시간당 3미터 가량 서서히 인양되면서, 세월호가 침몰할 때 무슨 일이 발생했는지, 실종자 시신을 찾을 수 있는지, 사망자의 유품들이 남아 있는지 등에 대해 세월호 선체가 과연 얼마나 대답해줄 수 있을지에 대해 사람들의 관심이 모아졌다.As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the ferry was lifted 6 meters above theof the water off the southwestern Jindo, an island in South Jeolla. Theprocess, which has been ongoing since Wednesday morning, slowed on Thursday morning when theshifted while being pulled out of the water and came into contact with the side of one of the jacking barges.*surface: 수면, 표면*salvage: 인양(하다), 구조(하다)*vessel: 배목요일 오후 2시 현재 전남 진도 앞바다에서 세월호 선체가 수면 위로 6미터 가량 떠올려졌다. 수요일 오전부터 진행중인 인양작업은 선체를 수면 위로 끌어올리는 도중 배가 기울어져 재킹 바지선의 측면과 맞닿으면서 목요일 오전 느려졌다.“The ferry shifted a little as it was being pulled up and issome wires,” said Lee Cheol-ho, head of the Sewol salvaging committee of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, in a press conference at the Jindo County Office. “We are working onthe contact between the sides of the jacking barges and the ferry.”*minimize: 최소화하다*pull on~ :~을 잡아당기다진도군청에서 열린 기자회견에서 해양수산부 이철호 세월호인양추진단장은 “인양되면서 선체가 약간 움직여 인양작업 줄을 잡아당기고 있다. 잭킹 바지선의 측면과 선체가 접촉하는 것을 최소화하는 작업을 진행 중”이라고 설명했다.The ferry has been pulled up by the ministry and Shanghai Salvage, a state-run Chinese company, using a “tandem lifting” method, whereby two large jacking barges are pulling wires connected to 33 beams that were inserted under the Sewol when it was lying, 44 meters below the surface.*on the port side: 좌현으로해수부와 중국 국영회사 상하이 샐비지가 “텐덤 리프팅” 방식으로 세월호 선체를 인양하고 있다. 텐덤 리프팅은 거대한 재킹 바지선 두 대가 수면에서 44미터 아래 해저에 좌현으로 누워있는 세월호 선체 아래로 집어넣은 33개의 철제기둥들과 연결된 줄을 당겨 올리는 방식이다.As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the part of the ferry visible above water measured some 8.5 meters high.Once the ferry is 13 meters out of the water, it will be placed on aship to be taken to Mokpo, South Jeolla, about 87 kilometers (54 miles) away from the site to be inspected.*semi-submersible: 반잠수형목요일 오후 5시 현재 수면 위로 보이는 세월호 선체는 8.5 미터 정도다. 선체가 수면 위로 13미터 이상 떠올려지면, 선체를 반잠수형 배로 옮겨 실어 87킬로미터 떨어져 있는 전남 목포의 항구로 이동해 거기서 조사를 실시할 계획이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)