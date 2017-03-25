Park’s long shadow

Richard Nixon resigned from his presidency in 1974 after the Watergate scandal. In a televised speech, aired live to the world, he read the statement with a face of bitterness. “To leave office before my term is completed is abhorrent to every instinct in my body. But as President, I must put the interest of America first,” he said. “As we look to the future, the first essential is to begin healing the wounds of this Nation, to put the bitterness and divisions of the recent past behind us, and to rediscover those shared ideals that lie at the heart of our strength and unity as a great and as a free people,” he stated. “By taking this action, I hope that I will have hastened the start of that process of healing which is so desperately needed in America. I regret deeply any injuries that may have been done in the course of the events that led to this decision.”In an attempt to cover up the scandal, Nixon said lie after lie. He, then, issued a statement through his press secretary Ron Ziegler that “This is the operative statement. The others are inoperative” — to pronounce the decision of his resignation. He, then, apologized before the people for inflicting pains with his wrongdoings. And he hoped for a fast healing of the country, above all else.In contrast, former president Park Geun-hye denied the Constitutional Court’s ruling to remove her from presidency by upholding the National Assembly’s impeachment when she exited the Blue House in disgrace. In front of her old house in southern Seoul, she told her supporters, “Though it may take time, the truth will be revealed eventually.”What is the difference between Park and Nixon? Nixon has a broader view of things. But Park still seems to fall short of comprehending the situation wholly and conceptually. Park appears to lack — or to be totally missing — the ethical literacy that former Icelandic President Vigdis Finnbogadóttir defined as seeing what’s truly beneficial to a country from the perspective of the general interest of the entire people of the country.To paraphrase what Niccolò Machiavelli said in Il Príncípe (The Prince), the worst thing for a leader is to be abandoned by the people. In Park’ case, the National Assembly passed a motion to impeach her and the Constitutional Court dismissed her from presidency after upholding the legislature’s decision. Moreover, about 80 percent of the people supported her impeachment. The total number of citizens who participated in the massive candlelight rallies reached 16 million. That’s an equivalent to what Machiavelli defined as “being abandoned by the people” given the 51.55 percent of the votes Park got in the last presidential election.As the daughter of a president and also as the president, Park lived in the Blue House for 20 years. She is used to living inside the palace assisted by many secretaries. For her, the private residence in Samseong-dong in southern Seoul would be a deserted place filled with icy cold loneliness.But Park must be healed for the sake of herself and for the sake of the country. The shouting voices of her supporters outside the residence will further push her deeply into loneliness. She must not let the country continue to be split between her supporters and opponents throughout the prosecution’s criminal investigation of her charges involving abuse of power and bribery as well as during subsequent trials.Park has an asset of healing. When she visited China in 2013, she gave a lecture at the Tsinghua University, the alma mater of Chinese President Xi Jinping. At the time, she received a precious gift from the school — a piece of calligraphy written by the late Feng Youlan, a famous philosopher who once served as the dean of the university’s graduate school. The calligraphic scroll contained a poem from Wang Changling of Tang Dynasty. Feng’s granddaughter offered the scroll as the gift after she learned that Park was a fan of her grandfather’s book A History of Chinese Philosophy.The poem’s third and fourth lines probably comfort Park’s heart now. “If my family and friends in Luoyang ask about my situation / You could say that my heart is as pure as ice in a jade pot.” There is no way to know if Park left the scroll at the Blue House or took it with her. But if she was a true fan of Feng’s book, she would have not forgotten the poem.Park must spend some time “gawking” — a new fashion in Korea these days — and play piano that she used to love but didn’t have time to do, and try to refine her heart “as pure as ice in a jade pot” and selfless. She must not exploit the supporters outside her house, and she must be cautious of being exploited by them. She must understand that some of the supporters are simply trying to show off their presence and win votes from the conservatives.A leader must show a graceful exit when saying farewell. The prosecution’s criminal investigations and trials will walk the path of law, but a legal judgment is not always a means of healing. The law, ultimately, is about a person. Hopes are high that Park hurries to reconcile with the people. A former president has noblesse oblige to serve the people, even though she is now just a private citizen.리처드 닉슨은 1974년 워터게이트 사건으로 대통령직을 중도 사퇴했다. 그는 전 세계에 생중계되는 텔레비전 카메라 앞에서 비통하게 일그러진 얼굴로 사임 성명을 읽었다. “… 임기를 마치지 못하고 대통령직을 떠나는 것은 본능적으로 비통한 일입니다. 그러나 대통령으로 나는 미국의 이해를 앞에 둬야 했습니다…. 지금 가장 중요한 것은 비통한 감정을 뒤로하고 나라의 상처를 치유하는 것입니다. 나의 사임이 치유의 시작을 앞당기기를 희망합니다. 나는 이 결정이 내려지기까지의 과정에서 내가 국민에게 입힌 상처에 깊은 유감을 표합니다.”닉슨은 워터게이트 사건을 덮으려고 거짓말에 거짓말을 이어가다 대변인 론 지글러를 시켜 “이제 이 방법은 작동이 안 된다(inoperative)”는 논평을 내고 자진 사퇴를 결정했다. 그리고 그는 자신의 잘못으로 국민들에게 고통을 준 것을 사죄했다. 그리고 무엇보다도 빠른 힐링(치유)을 희망했다.대조적으로 우리의 박근혜 전 대통령은 청와대를 떠나 서울 삼성동의 옛집으로 돌아가서 집 앞 골목길에 모인 지지자들을 상대로 “시간이 걸려도 진실은 가려질 것”이라고 탄핵 불복을 선언했다.박근혜와 닉슨은 어디가 다른가. 닉슨에게는 큰 것을 보는 대국관(大局觀)이 있었다. 반면에 반 전 대통령은 아직도 사태를 총체적으로, 개념적으로 보지 못하는 것 같다. 박 전 대통령에게는 전 아이슬란드 대통령 비그디스 핀보가도티르가 말한 “무엇이 정말로 국가에 이익이 되는가를 국민 전체의 보편적 이익의 관점에서 보는 윤리적 이해력(ethical literacy)”이 부족하거나 아예 없는 것이 아닌가 싶다.마키아벨리는 지도자에게 최악의 사태는 민중으로부터 버림받는 것이라고 말했다(군주론). 국회가 대통령을 탄핵소추하고 헌법재판소가 탄핵을 인용해 대통령을 파면했다. 그리고 국민의 80% 안팎이 탄핵을 지지했다. 대통령 탄핵을 요구하는 촛불집회에 참석한 인원은 1600만 명이다. 2012년 대선에서 51.55%로 당선된 박 전 대통령은 사실상 마키아벨리가 말한 대로 국민으로부터 버림받은 것이다.박 전 대통령은 대통령의 딸로, 그리고 대통령으로 청와대에서 20년이나 살았다. 궁궐 같은 청와대에서 수많은 비서의 보좌를 받으면서 사는 데 익숙한 박 전 대통령에게 삼성동 옛집은 독거의 황량한 공간일 것이다. 그 공간을 채우고 있는 것은 얼음 같은 고독일 것이다.그러나 박 대통령은 본인을 위해서나 나라를 위해 하루빨리 치유돼야 한다. 집 앞 골목길의 지지자들의 아우성은 그를 점점 더 깊은 고독 속으로 밀어넣을 것이다. 권력 남용과 뇌물수수에 대한 검찰 수사가 진행되고 뒤따를 재판 과정 내내 나라를 탄핵 지지자와 반대자의 분열·대결 상태로 방치할 수는 없는 일 아닌가.박 대통령에게는 치유의 자산이 있다. 그는 2013년 중국 방문 때 시진핑 주석의 모교인 칭화(淸華)대에서 강연을 했다. 그 자리에서 한국의 대통령은 대학 측으로부터 귀한 선물을 받았다. 칭화대의 대학원장을 지낸, 서예로도 유명한 철학자 펑유란(馮友蘭)이 89세이던 1984년에 쓴 당나라 시인 왕창링(王昌齡·798~756)의 부용루송신점(芙蓉樓送辛漸)이라는 시의 족자다. 박 전 대통령이 펑유란의 『중국 철학사』를 메모까지 하면서 탐독한 것을 안 펑유란의 외손녀가 간직하고 있던 족자를 선물로 내어놓았던 것이다.시의 셋째와 넷째 줄이 박 전 대통령의 지친 마음을 어루만질 만하다. ‘낙양의 벗들이 내 안부를 묻거든(洛陽親友如相門)/ 옥 항아리 속 한 조각 얼음같이 맑게 살고 있다고 전하게(一片氷在玉壺).’ 박 전 대통령이 이 족자를 청와대에 두고 나왔는지, 집으로 가지고 왔는지는 알 길이 없다. 그러나 그나 펑유란의 『중국 철학사』를 그렇게 열독했다면 펑유란이 쓴 왕창링의 시를 잊었을 리 없다.박 전 대통령은 가끔 요즘 유행하는 ‘멍 때리기’라도 하면서, 그리고 좋아하지만 칠 기회가 없었던 피아노를 치면서 옥 항아리 속의 한 조각 얼음 같은 사심 없고 냉철하고 맑은 경지에 이르도록 노력해야 한다. 그는 골목길에서 아우성치는 지지자들을 이용해서도 안 되고, 그들에게 이용당하는 것도 경계해야 한다. 지지자들 중에는 자신들의 존재감 과시와 공직 출마를 위한 보수층의 인기몰이를 하는 사람들도 있음을 알아야 한다.떠나는 사람은 그 뒷모습이 고와야 한다. 검찰 수사와 재판은 법의 길을 간다. 그러나 법적 판단은 치유가 아니다. 법의 궁극에 있는 것은 사람이다. 박 전 대통령은 국민들과의 화해를 서두르기를 기대한다.