Real stability needed (국문)

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is making extraordinary moves on President Donald Trump. The FBI recently started investigating the collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia. At the U.S. Congress, FBI Director James Comey said, “the FBI must be allowed to follow the facts wherever they may lead.” His remark explains Comey’s inconsistent moves. In political engineering, Comey made the biggest contribution to Trump’s election victory. Right before the election, he was the one who reinvestigated Hillary Clinton’s email case, which was considered concluded. But if he was “following the facts” as he claims, it would not make sense to not reinvestigate.
How can the FBI follow facts? The FBI director’s tenure is ten years. Even when a president serves two terms, the FBI director’s term is longer. He gets handsomely compensated and doesn’t have to worry about what would happen after the service. He will only be evaluated based on what he accomplished during the tenure.
How about Korea? Since the National Intelligence Service was established in 1961, there have been 33 NIS chiefs, each serving an average of one and half years. Twelve of the 33 chiefs served less than a year. Some were inevitable, but most of them moved to other key positions in the administration or were replaced when the administration changed. Systematically, “following the facts” is futile. It is completely up to the personal courage to act according to his conviction.
Solid job security is not just needed for the independence of the watchdog. It is also necessary for continuity and stability of policy. The Bank of Korea’s Monetary Policy Board had a financial stability meeting on March 23. As the monthly board meeting was reduced to eight meetings a year, it was the first gathering of the year. The board discussed ways to stabilize household debt, which is considered a ticking time bomb in the economy. While the meeting is named “stability,” the members in attendance are not very stable. Their term is four years. The Federal Reserve Board members attending the Federal Open Market Committee, U.S. equivalence of the Monetary Policy Board, serve 14 years. Moreover, four of five appointed members of the Monetary Policy Board are replaced at once due to the coincidence of their term cycle.
Park Geun-hye has been impeached and couldn’t complete her term, so some may say that guaranteed tenure for a wrong person could be a problem. But not completing the term is a matter of tenure. What matters is how one is selected to a position. While a tenure should be guaranteed to allow sufficient time to work, thorough verification is required to select the most fitting person. If ungrounded concerns or anticipation outshine evaluation of competency, the right person cannot be selected. FBI Director James Comey is shaking the Republican administration, and if he were in Korea, he wouldn’t have been able to be the director because of political partiality. James Comey is a Republican.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 24, Page 34
*The author is a digital news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM YOUNG-HOON
도널드 트럼프 대통령을 옥죄는 미국 연방수사국(FBI)의 행보가 심상치 않다. FBI는 최근 트럼프 대선 캠프와 러시아 간 내통설 수사에 착수했다. 한국식으로 바꾸면 국가정보원이 박근혜 정부 임기 초에 최순실 게이트 조사를 하는 셈이다. FBI의 제임스 코미 국장은 미 의회에 나와 “우리는 사실만 따라가겠다”고 말했다. 이 말을 기준으로 삼으면 오락가락했던 코미 국장의 이전 행보도 설명이 된다. 정치 공학적으로 그는 트럼프 당선의 일등 공신이었다. 미 대선 직전 일단락된 것으로 여겼던 힐러리 클린턴 민주당 후보의 e메일 게이트를 재수사했기 때문이다. 그러나 그의 말대로 ‘사실만 따라갔다’면 수사를 하지 않은 게 되레 이상해진다.
사실에 따라 움직이는 FBI의 수사는 어떻게 가능할까. 임기다. FBI 국장의 임기는 10년이다. 미국 대통령이 연임해도 FBI 국장의 임기가 대통령 임기보다 길다. 보상도 충분하니 퇴임 후 자리를 걱정할 필요도 없다. 오직 재임 중의 일로 평가받으면 된다. 이것이 대통령도 어찌할 수 없는 튼튼한 밥줄의 위대함이다.
한국은 어떨까. 1961년 중앙정보부 설립 이후 지금까지 국정원장은 무려 33명이다. 평균 재직 기간은 1년 반쯤 된다. 33명 중 12명은 임기를 1년도 채우지 못했다. 불가피한 경우도 있었다. 그러나 대부분은 권력 중심의 다른 자리로 옮기거나, 정권이 바뀌면서 교체된 경우다. ‘사실에 입각한’이란 말이 무상할 수밖에 없는 시스템이다. 언제든 교체될 수 있는 자리에서 소신을 발휘하는 것은 전적으로 개인의 용기에 달렸다. 국정원장 같은 자리를 개인 특성에 의존하게 하는 것은 국가 시스템의 직무유기다.
튼튼한 밥줄, 흔들리지 않는 자리는 감시자의 독립성을 위해서만 필요한 것은 아니다. 정책의 연속성과 안정성을 위해서도 절실하다. 어제는 한국은행 금융통화위원회의 금융안정회의가 열렸다. 매월 열리던 금통위 본회의가 연 8회로 축소되면서 열린 올해 첫 금융안정회의다. 경제의 시한폭탄으로 불리는 가계부채 안정 방안 등을 논의했다. 이름은 ‘안정’ 회의인데 회의에 참석하는 금통위원은 별로 안정적이지 않다. 이들의 임기는 4년이다. 미국의 금통위 격인 연방공개시장위원회(FOMC)에 참석하는 연준 이사의 임기는 14년이다. 게다가 한국은행 금통위원은 임기가 겹쳐서 임명직 5명 중 4명이 한꺼번에 바뀐다.
임기를 채우지 못하고 탄핵당한 대통령 때문에 잘못된 사람에게 긴 임기를 보장하는 문제를 걱정할 수도 있겠다. 그러나 임기를 못 채운 것은 임기의 문제가 아니다. 잘 뽑았느냐의 문제다. 충분히 일할 수 있게 보장하되, 철저하게 검증해 최적의 인물을 뽑으면 된다. 단, 막연한 우려나 기대가 능력에 대한 평가를 압도하면 제대로 뽑을 수 없다. 공화당 정부를 흔들고 있는 FBI의 코미 국장은 한국이었으면 당파성 우려 때문에 국장 자리 근처에도 못 갔을 인물이다. 그는 공화당원이다.
김영훈 디지털 담당