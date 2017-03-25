Too big to fail? (국문)
밑빠진 독 대우조선, 언제까지 세금으로 연명시킬 텐가
Mar 25,2017
Another government-led bailout is in the works for Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, which has been running colossal deficits for the past four years. The government is proposing another 2.9 trillion won ($2.6 billion) in fresh funds just 17 months after top policy makers discreetly put together a 4.2 trillion won rescue package from the presidential office. At the end of the day, it is taxpayers who will foot the bill as the latest bailout requires state-run lenders Korea Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of Korea to convert a majority of their corporate bonds in the shipbuilder to currently useless equity in the company.
Other major shipbuilders like Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries that are enduring the same slump in orders cannot outright complain about favoritism for DSME. Even if the Financial Services Commission cites the scale of economic and financial repercussions, the second bailout contrasts the government’s handling of Hanjin Shipping, where the company was allowed to drown. Every time the government extended a lifeline to the shipbuilder, it claimed the aid would be the last. By confessing that they did not expect the shipbuilding slump be as lengthy and bad as it has, the authorities admitted to their poor judgment. They cannot escape sharing the responsibility for having poorly prepared for the risk.
It is true that most agree it would be better for the economy to keep the shipbuilder afloat. Although it requires pouring money into a bottomless pit, attempting to save the pit through debt relief and restructuring would be less damaging to the economy.
But without rigorous turnaround efforts from the management and labor, the public won’t be convinced. DSME achieved just 29 percent of its turnaround plans that it had promised in the last bailout. Its two other rivals have accomplished 40 to 50 percent of their restructuring plans. This is why the public questions the reliability of the government’s claims that the economic toll of DSME’s fall could amount to 59 trillion won and 50,000 lost jobs.
Presidential candidates must not use the DSME debacle to win votes. Their argument of using taxpayer money to save the company in order to spare smaller parts supplier from repercussions is a populist claim. Whoever wins, DSME will later become a bigger burden for the incoming administration.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 24, Page 34
4년 연속 적자로 파산 위기에 몰린 대우조선해양에 정부가 2조9000억원을 또다시 지원하기로 했다. 2015년 10월 '서별관 회의'에서 4조2000억원 지원을 결정한 지 1년5개월 만이다. 산업은행·수출입은행 같은 국책은행의 출자전환 형식 지원이 많아 대부분 국민 부담이다.
함께 불황터널을 지나는 현대중공업·삼성중공업은 대놓고 ‘특혜’ 운운하지 못할 뿐 경쟁사 입장에서 속이 끓는다. “경제파급 효과가 비교조차 되지 않는다”는 금융위원회의 설명에도 불구하고 한진해운을 문닫게 한 것과의 형평성 시비도 잠들지 않는다.
대우조선 정상화 방안을 내놓을 때마다 정부는 “더 이상 자금지원은 없다”는 약속을 해 왔다. 하지만 거듭된 말뒤집기로 ‘양치기 소년’ 꼴이 되어 버렸다. “조선업황이 이렇게 나쁠지 몰랐다”는 변명은 당초 회사 구조조정 방안이 얼마나 안이하게 짜였는지를 고백한 것과 다름없다. 당국이 스스로 인정하듯 “예측에 실패했다. 리스크를 좀 더 보수적 입장에서 따지지 못했다”는 비판을 면키 어렵다.
경제 충격을 막기 위해 대우조선을 살려야 한다는 현실론이 만만찮은 게 사실이다. ‘밑 빠진 독에 물붓기’라는 비판에도 불구하고 채무재조정과 자구노력으로 깨진 곳을 땜질한 뒤 물을 채워 나가는 것이 독을 깨버리는 것보다는 낫다는 주장이다.
하지만 어디까지나 노사가 합심해 뼈를 깎는 회생 노력을 보여주고 국민신뢰를 회복한 뒤의 이야기다. 대우조선의 자구계획 이행률은 지난해 29%에 불과했다. 40~50%대인 '빅3' 경쟁사에 훨씬 뒤진다. 그래서 대우조선 파산에 따른 국민경제 피해 추정액(59조원)이나 일자리 손실규모(5만 명)가 부풀려졌다고 의심받는 것이다.
대선 주자들은 대우조선으로 표심을 얻겠다는 유혹을 떨쳐야 한다. 세금 펑펑 써서 회사를 지탱하되 근로자나 중소 협력업체는 건드리지 말라는 식의 포퓰리즘으로 일관하면 곤란하다. 누가 대통령이 되든 대우조선이 새 정권의 더 큰 짐이 되어 돌아올 것이다.