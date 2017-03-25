U.S. asks China to stop bullying (국문)

The bipartisan resolution from the U.S. congress condemning China’s retaliatory actions on South Korea over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system provides moral support for South Korea. The House of Representatives, in a rare bipartisan resolution, called upon Beijing “to cease its retaliatory measures” against South Korean enterprises and people, claiming its actions are “unreasonable and inappropriate” and “potentially constitute a violation of its World Trade Organization (WTO) obligations.”
The open congressional call suggests U.S. parties are united in the fact that South Korea needs greater deterrence and protection against increasing North Korean nuclear and missile threats. China’s meddling and retaliation over Thaad will undermine not only Seoul’s sovereignty, but also the bilateral security of Korea and the United States. The resolution listed the series of actions China has taken after the plan took form upon signing a deal to purchase a land lot from Lotte Group for the battery site. It warned that its suspension of business at Lotte Mart stores, sales ban on tour packages to South Korea and cancellation of Korean performances were a breach of WTO principles.
It demanded Beijing to “immediately cease its diplomatic intimidation.” The resolution was adopted ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s April 6-7 visit to the United States for summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The resolution can shape the mood in Washington to include the Thaad issue in the upcoming summit talks. Only Washington would be able to humble Beijing in its excesses with newfound power. Beijing would be wise to stop the retaliatory actions to avoid losing face, if it wants to salvage its national dignity. A quarter of century ago, Seoul and Beijing normalized diplomatic ties for two main reasons — to severe Seoul’s ties with Taiwan and to do business with South Korea. Deng Xiaoping had then said diplomatic normalization with South Korea brings all good and no harm.
China’s domineering acts could impair the business and cultural relationship the two countries have built over the years. Its economic retaliation would have limited effect, given the intricate economic ties between the two countries. Its bullying has only led to anti-China sentiment among Koreans. Beijing must divorce itself from the military-regime ideological mindset to see that Thaad is “strictly defensive.”
미국 하원이 그제 중국의 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 보복을 규탄하는 결의안을 발의한 것은 매우 반가운 일로 여러 측면에서 우리의 눈길을 끈다. 우선 이번 결의안이 초당적으로 이뤄졌다는 점이다. 과거 의원 개인이 규탄 성명을 낸 적은 있지만 공화·민주 양당 의원들이 함께 결의안을 발의한 건 처음이다.
이는 북핵 위협에 맞서기 위해선 사드 배치가 꼭 필요하다는 인식이 당파를 불문하고 미 의회에 널리 퍼져 있음을 반영한다. 중국의 사드 배치 저지 행위를 한국만의 문제가 아닌 한·미 동맹에 대한 위협 차원에서 보고 있다는 방증이다. 또 결의안이 중국의 사드 보복 행태를 구체적으로 적시한 점도 눈에 띈다. 롯데 수퍼마켓 영업정지, 한국행 관광상품 판매중단, 한국 문화공연 취소 등을 지적하며 이런 행위는 세계무역기구(WTO) 규정에 위반될 수 있는 것으로 수용할 수 없다고 말했다. 아울러 결의안은 한국에 대한 중국의 ‘외교적 협박(diplomatic intimidation)’과 ‘경제적 압박(economic coercion)’을 즉각 중단할 것을 촉구했다.
더 중요한 건 결의안이 4월 초로 예정된 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 방미를 앞둔 시점에 나왔다는 점이다. 미·중 정상회담에서 중국의 사드 보복이 중요 의제 중 하나로 논의될 것이란 기대를 낳고 있다. 덩치가 훌쩍 커진 중국을 상대로 어르고 달랠 수 있는 나라는 미국밖에 없는 게 국제사회의 냉혹한 현실이다. 이런 불편한 진실을 감안한다면 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령과 시진핑 주석 간의 첫 만남에 앞서 나온 이번 결의안은 그 의미가 사뭇 크다.
중국도 이젠 미국에 의해 등 떠밀려서가 아니라 스스로 대국의 품격에 맞지 않는 거칠고도 졸렬한 사드 보복을 멈출 때가 됐다. 무엇보다 올해 25주년을 맞는 한·중 수교의 정신에 부합하지 않는다. 당시 중국의 지도자 덩샤오핑은 중국 입장에서 한국과의 수교 이유로 두 가지를 꼽았다. 하나는 한국을 대만과 단교시키기 위해서, 다른 하나는 한국과 비즈니스를 하기 위해서였다. 덩은 “한국과의 수교는 이익만 있고 해로운 건 없다”는 유익무해론(有益無害論)을 펼쳤다.
하지만 현재 중국 당국이 인위적으로 가하고 있는 한·중 국민의 교류 제한과 경제협력 축소 등의 행태는 양국의 자연스러운 역사적 발전 흐름에 역행하는 것이다. 홍콩의 대표적 영자지인 사우스차이나모닝포스트 또한 긴밀하게 연계된 한·중 경제구조 탓에 한국에 대한 중국의 사드 보복은 실패할 수밖에 없다고 진단하고 있기도 하다.
특히 이웃 나라 안보 문제에 대해 거부권을 행사하는 듯한 중국의 월권적 행위는 주변국들에 과거 조공(朝貢) 체제를 떠올리게 하며 반발을 살 뿐이다. 중국은 이제 중국 군부가 잘못 입력시키고 당 선전부 등이 부풀린 사드 위협론에서 벗어나야 한다. 대신 미 하원 결의안이 지적한 것처럼 ‘북핵 위협으로부터 자신을 방어하기 위한 한국의 주권적 권리를 해치는 데 힘쓸 게 아니라 북한에 압력을 가해 핵과 미사일 프로그램을 포기하도록 중대한 영향력을 행사해야 할 것’이다.