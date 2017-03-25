SM announces return of digital music project

SM Entertainment revealed a teaser for what will be start of the second season of SM STATION.Kicking off with a single from girl group Red Velvet titled “Would You,” the digital music project will release a piece by Ten of NCT the following week. The teaser released yesterday featured a short portion of Red Velvet’s upcoming song, as well as a dancing performance by Ten.SM STATION is SM Entertainment’s answer to the constantly changing music market.According to the entertainment company, it will “release a single every week, straying away from the traditional method of making albums and EPs, which will vitalize the digital streaming market.”The first season, which went on to release songs for 52 consecutive weeks until Feb. 3 of this year, has been widely regarded as an innovative success.The second season of SM STATION will begin on March 31.By Kim Jung-kyoon