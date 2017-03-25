Sandara Park joins ‘Cheese in the Trap’ cast
Mar 25,2017
Former member of girl group 2NE1, Sandara Park, has been cast for the movie spinoff of the television drama “Cheese in the Trap,” which was based off a Korean web comic series with the same title.
According to Mountain Movement Entertainment, who represents actor Kim Hyun-jin, who was also cast, “Sandara Park will play the role of Jang Bo-ra, who puts her emotions ahead of logical thinking.” The casting of the two actors finalizes the lineup for the coming movie.
Park Hae-jin, Oh Yeon-seo, Yoo In-young, Park Ki-woong, Oh Jong-hyuk have already been cast and the movie is set to start filming in April.
By Kim Jung-kyoon