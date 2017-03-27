How Cosmos tuned in to musicians : Since 1972, company has turned a profit selling diverse instruments

Min Myoung-sul, chairman of Cosmos Corporation, talks about how his company that sells musical instruments has grown in the past 45 years.[KIM CHUN-SIK]

Cosmos Corporation sells instruments including pianos from Steinway and Sons, left, guitars from Jose Ramirez, middle, and a gold-covered harp from Lyon and Healy. [COSMOS CORPORATION]

Not knowing how to play any musical instruments never stopped Chairman Min Myoung-sul of Cosmos Corporation from selling them. In business for 45 years, he has made his company one of Korea’s largest that sells music instruments.“I guarantee the quality of products, and I take full responsibility if there are any small defects” he said to customers who seemed to eye him suspiciously when he first started his business in January 1972 at Cosmos Department Store in Myeongdong, central Seoul. He had a small space for his new store, which was about 13.2 square meters (142 square feet), and started selling guitars and parts for string instruments. He named his company Cosmos Corporation after the name of the department store he was in. The department store has been gone since 1992 but the company stays strong. It now uses a 10-story building close to Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul.The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea Joongang Daily, met with Min, who still doesn’t know how to play any instruments, in his office recently to talk about how he grew his company over the past decades. The office building has musical instruments on display on each floor, from more affordable ones that are used for beginners to tens of millions of won pianos and a flute made of gold. It imports instruments from globally renowned manufacturers including pianos from Steinway and Sons that cost around 150 million won ($134,000).“Although I don’t know how to play instruments, I can find any instrument for [consumers],” he said. “We have more variety than other companies.”Currently, the company imports 12,000 varieties of instruments and parts from about 100 companies worldwide. Alongside its headquarters in Seoul, the company also runs branches elsewhere in Korea, in places like Busan, Daegu, and Gwangju. Cosmos now sees around 50 billion won in sales a year, and in 2002 it was ranked 40th on a list of the world’s best musical instrument companies by Music Trade, an internationally known publication on instruments.“When I worked with foreign companies, I was never late by even a day with my payment,” said Min. “That circulated through word of mouth and now some companies contact us first and say they want to do business with us.”He said one thing he valued the most in business is trust. Since many don’t know the ins and outs of musical instruments, and considering the prices of instruments usually differ from one store to another, he wanted to assure consumers get a good deal for good quality, whichever Cosmos store they walk into in the country. He also has focused much on providing additional guarantees on products sold, and has about 20 people who focus on helping customers after their purchases.The company, of course, has had its share of struggles. Yamaha, which had distributed its products in Korea exclusively through Cosmos for 20 years, announced in 2000 that it would jump into doing direct business with local consumers. About half of the yearly sales of 35 million won came from selling Yamaha products at that time, and Min needed to fill up that empty spot. He signed contracts with Japanese piano maker Kawai in 2002 and with Steinway and Sons in 2007. Cosmos now sells more than 30 pianos made by Steinway and Sons a year.The company continues to diversify its business focus. Considering that many people look for hobbies after retirement, the company sees increasing demand for accordions and saxophones.“Demand of instruments for children is decreasing with the low birthrate, but the silver generation is becoming the company’s major consumers,” said Min.“We will continue assuring consumers that they will never get fooled when they buy instruments here,” he said, explaining how he attracts elder customers.BY JANG JOO-YOUNG[summerlee@joongang.co.kr]