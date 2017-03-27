New normal in Seoul-Beijing ties (국문)

“Relations with China are completely blocked, and we don’t have any work. We are open but have no business.” Three years ago, when I started the new post as a Beijing correspondent, that’s what a diplomat at the Japanese Embassy in China told me. All intergovernment, local administration and civilian exchanges had been severed and routine contacts with foreign ministry officials were not easy. As the Japanese government nationalized control over the disputed Senkaku islands in 2012, China-Japan relations froze. In contrast, people said that Korea-China relations were the coziest ever in history.
Three years have passed, and the exact same situation that the Japanese diplomat described is happening to Korea-China relations. The only consolation is that the Chinese security police are controlling the anti-Korean protests in front of Lotte Marts unlike how anti-Japanese protests were condoned and Japanese supermarkets were plundered. I think that the diagnosis on the best Korea-China relations was wrong. Even when the Korean president was standing next to Chinese President Xi Jinping on top of the Tiananmen Gate, a superficial honeymoon without sharing strategic interests was a house of cards that could collapse anytime. “It is undesirable to confuse personal friendship between leaders with national relationship,” said a Chinese political scientist. While it is important to review the mistakes of the past, it is more important to predict what will happen in the future and prepare accordingly.
Some people are hopeful that Korea-China relations will return to good terms when the next administration begins. However, such groundless anticipation could be the beginning of further disappointment. We can find a hint for the next step of the Korea-China relations from Japan-China relations. “Lately, the China-Japan relationship is the best among the three countries,” some joke. But it is too early to say that Beijing-Tokyo relations have returned to the pre-2012 level. While Chinese President Xi Jinping is softening up when he deals with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, there are no signs of a Chinese leader’s visit to Japan since Premier Wen Jiabao’s visit in 2010. While Chinese tourists have returned to the streets of Ginza, Tokyo, for shopping sprees, the market share of Japanese products in China is recovering very slowly.
We’d better stop hoping China will smile at Korea again once the administration is changed or the Thaad deployment is suspended or retracted. Korea-China relations will not return to “best ever” status at once, and such change is undesirable. Most of all, the damaged public sentiment will not allow it, and there is no reason to rush.
Relationships between the two nations are determined by overlapped and shared strategic interests and values only. The Korea-China ties have been on a roller coaster ride, but now, they need to return to a “new normal.”
JoongAng Ilbo, March 25, Page 30
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
"중국과의 관계가 꽉 막혀 요즘 일거리가 없습니다. 개점휴업이나 마찬가집니다." 베이징 특파원 부임 초기였으니 꼭 3년 전 주중 일본 대사관의 외교관으로부터 들은 얘기다. 정부 간은 물론 지자체·민간 교류까지 끊기고 일상적이어야 할 외교당국자 간 만남도 쉽지 않다고 했다. 2012년 센카쿠(尖閣) 열도 국유화의 여파로 중·일 관계는 말그대로 빙하기였다. 반면 한·중 관계는 역대 최상의 밀월기라고 만나는 사람마다 입을 모았다.
3년이 지난 지금, 일본 외교관의 얘기에서 토씨 하나 바꿀 것 없이 똑같은 상황이 한·중 관계에서 벌어지고 있다. 당국이 반일시위를 묵인하고 일본계 수퍼마켓이 약탈당하기에 이르렀던 것과 달리 롯데마트 앞에서의 반한 시위를 중국 공안이 막아주고 있는 걸로 그나마 위로를 삼아야 할까. 필자는 한·중 관계가 역대 최상이라던 진단에서부터 잘못됐다고 본다. 대통령이 천안문 망루에 올라가 흐뭇한 미소를 짓는 시진핑(習近平) 주석의 바로 옆자리에 섰어도 전략적 이해관계를 공유하지 못한 상황에서의 외형적 밀월은 언제 허물어질지 모르는 사상누각이 아니었나 생각할 뿐이다. "정상 간의 개인적 친분과 국가 간 관계를 혼동하면 곤란하다"는 건 그 무렵 중국 정치학자가 들려준 얘기였다. 지난날의 실책이 어디에서 비롯됐는지 따져보는 것도 필요하지만, 더 중요한 건 앞으로 어떤 일이 펼쳐질지 예상하고 대비하는 것이다.
일각에선 차기 정부가 출범하면 한·중 관계가 그 좋았던 호시절로 되돌아갈 것이라 기대하는 듯하다. 하지만 그런 섣부른 기대 역시 또 다른 실망의 시발점이 되기 십상이다. 추락한 한·중 관계의 다음 단계에 대한 힌트는 중·일 관계 사례에서 찾을 수 있다. "요즘 한·중·일 3국 가운데 중·일 관계가 가장 좋다"는 말이 나오지만 그건 어디까지나 농담일 뿐이다. 중·일 관계가 2012년 이전의 수준으로 회복되었다고 보기 이르다. 아베 신조(安倍晉三) 일본 총리를 대하는 시진핑 주석의 표정이 조금씩 부드러워지고 있지만 중국 지도자의 일본 방문은 2010년 원자바오(溫家寶) 총리 이래 아직도 성사 기미가 없다. 거짓말같이 사라졌던 중국인 관광객이 도쿄 긴자(銀座) 거리에 다시 나타나 폭풍쇼핑(바쿠가이·暴買)에 열심이지만 한번 떨어진 일본 제품의 중국 시장 점유율은 회복이 더디다.
정부가 바뀌기만 하면, 혹은 사드 배치만 중단하거나 철회하면 중국이 다시 우리를 향해 웃어줄 것이란 생각은 접는 것이 좋다. 한·중 관계가 '역대 최상'으로 한순간에 회복되지도 않을 것이고 그렇게 되어서도 바람직하지 않다. 무엇보다 악화된 국민 감정이 이를 용납하지 않을 것이고 조급하게 서두를 필요도 없다. 국가 간 관계는 더도 덜도 아닌, 전략적 이해나 가치가 얼마나 겹치고 얼마만큼 공유할 수 있는지에 따라 결정될 일이기 때문이다. 롤러코스터를 타느라 되돌아볼 겨를도 없었던 한·중 관계에도 뉴노멀(新常態)이 필요하다. 그러고 보니 뉴노멀은 다름아닌 중국 지도자들이 즐겨쓰는 표현이다.
예영준 베이징 총국장