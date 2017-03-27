Pyongyang’s dangerous turn (국문)
Mar 27,2017
North Korea is set on conducting its sixth nuclear test in defiance of China’s proposal for a breakthrough in North Korea issues. A senior government official in Seoul said Beijing had advised Pyongyang on a way out of its conundrum during North Korean Vice Minister Ri Kil-song’s visit to Beijing by accepting to end nuclear and missile provocations if South Korea and the United States halt joint military exercises or offer negotiations on a peace agreement in return for denuclearization. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made a similar suggestion. But Pyongyang turned it down.
What Beijing offered were persistent requests of Pyongyang from the past. But Seoul and Washington flatly denied them claiming that joint military exercises were a defense drill against North Korean provocations, while North Korea’s nuclear development was illicit activity.
Pyongyang is passing on a hard-won opportunity. It suggests North Korea is near perfecting its nuclear weapons and underscores its will to go through with the weapons program to the end.
The international community fears North Korea will soon conduct its sixth nuclear test. Seoul officials believe North Korea can conduct a nuclear test within hours after leader Kim Jong-un issues the command. Foreign media outlets cite U.S. defense authorities predict a test within the month. The next test is expected to be on a greater scale to demonstrate its advancement in nuclear power.
South Korea and the U.S. must closely respond to North Korean nuclear provocations. We must ensure tighter enforcement of sanctions on Pyongyang. China must cooperate more rigorously to contain North Korea as it is clear that Pyongyang is defying Beijing as well as international calls to stop its nuclear development. China must remember that North Korea’s nuclear capabilities endanger China as much as they do the Korean Peninsula.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 25, Page 30
북한이 중국의 북핵 중재안을 거부하고 6차 핵실험을 강행할 조짐이 매우 우려된다. 정부 고위 당국자에 따르면 최근 중국 측이 북한 외무성 이길성 부상에게 북핵 관련 중재안을 제안했다고 한다. 그 핵심은 북한이 핵ㆍ미사일 도발을 중단하는 대신 한·미 연합연습도 중단하거나 북한 비핵화 프로세스와 한반도 평화협정 협상을 동시에 진행하자는 내용이다. 그러나 북한은 중국의 제안을 받아들이지 않았다는 게 이 당국자의 전언이다. 중국 왕이 외교부장도 지난 8일 베이징 메이디아센터에서 동일한 제안을 언급했었다.
중국의 이번 제안은 사실 과거 북한이 한국과 미국에 요구했던 내용과 동일하다. 하지만 한ㆍ미가 거부해왔다. 한·미 연합연습은 북한의 도발에 대비한 정당한 방어적인 훈련이지만 북한의 핵 개발은 불법적인 도발 행위라는 논리에서다.
그런데 이번에는 북한이 이 제안을 거절했다. 북한이 한ㆍ미 당국에 제안했던 북핵 개발과 한·미 연합연습의 동시 중단 요구를 스스로 번복한 것이다. 이처럼 북한의 태도가 180도로 바뀐 이유는 아마도 북한의 핵 개발 완료가 임박했기 때문으로 보인다. 북한이 핵 개발을 기필코 완료하겠다는 결론을 굳힌 것으로 해석할 수밖에 없다.
그렇지 않아도 북한이 조만간 6차 핵실험을 실시할 가능성을 국제사회는 우려하고 있다. 합동참모본부 관계자는 어제 정례 브리핑에서 “북한은 김정은 등 최고지도부의 결심만 있으면 언제든지 핵실험을 할 수 있는 준비가 돼 있다”고 말했다. 외신에서도 미 국방 당국자를 인용해 북한이 이르면 이달 말 핵실험을 감행할 수 있다고 보도했다. 북한의 6차 핵실험은 과거보다 규모가 훨씬 크고 핵 능력을 과시하는 계기가 될 전망이다. 한ㆍ미는 이제부터 북한의 핵 도발에 비상하게 대비해야 할 것이다. 대북제재도 철저하게 이행돼야 한다. 북한이 국제사회의 경고는 물론 중국의 북핵 중재안까지 물리친 만큼 중국도 북한의 핵 도발 억지에 필히 동참해야 한다. 북한의 핵 도발은 한반도는 물론 중국에도 크게 손해일 수밖에 없다.