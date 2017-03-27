A storm called Ahn Cheol-soo (국문)

The People’s Party, a spinoff of the major opposition Democratic Party, held its first primary in South Jeolla over the weekend. Despite lack of PR and bad weather in the region, including in Gwangju and Jeju Island, more than 62,000 voters, nearly double the party’s original estimate, took part. In Sunday’s race in North Jeolla, over 20,000 voters cast their ballots in a heated race to determine the party’s standard bearer in the May 9 presidential election.
The Democratic Party, too, will soon determine the winner of its contests in Jeolla and Gwangju — the home turf of Korea’s liberal forces — after tallying votes cast over the weekend and on Monday.
The two parties’ heated primaries in the liberals’ home base carry great significance ahead of the presidential election in May. So far, the public has been paying close attention to whether the overwhelming front-runner, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party, will prove his dominance in the liberal region or if other contestants will be able to put the brakes on Moon’s stronghold. As the People’s Party primaries in Jeolla have shown remarkable turnouts and the party’s presidential hopeful, Ahn Cheol-soo, has dominated his rivals in the party with more than 60 percent of votes, it is yet to be seen whether rival Moon can really maintain his lead over other candidates.
All of that signals the next presidential race could head into uncertainties unseen before, including a neck-and-neck race. That would be a fortunate development as it can help ensure the voters’ right to choose and help enhance the legitimacy of the election.
The presidential election will be held seven months ahead of schedule because of President Park Geun-hye’s ouster. With less than two months left until the election day, political parties must finish their primaries as fairly and transparently as possible. Voters must also keep close watch on the candidates. Otherwise, a contender with a strong base in a party could end up winning the ticket.
The two opposition parties’ primaries are meaningful because they serve as a litmus test for a totally open primary, which was introduced for the first time in our country’s election history. Nevertheless, some questions remain. Despite the largest-ever number of voters participating in the race to pick the Democratic Party’s standard bearer, the party is under fire for its lax management of the race and mud fights among contestants. The People’s Party is no exception, even with the relatively smoother operation of its primaries. Both parties must do their best until they pick their candidates.
5·9 대선후보 경선에 돌입한 국민의당이 지난 주말 첫 경선지인 호남에서 돌풍을 일으켰다. 25일 광주·전남과 제주에서 치러진 경선에선 홍보 부족과 궂은 날씨에도 불구하고 6만2000여 명이 투표해 당초 예상의 두 배 가까운 기록을 냈다. 26일 전북에서도 2만 명 넘는 유권자가 투표해 열기를 이어 갔다. 민주당도 25·26일 호남 지역 ARS 투표에 이어 27일 광주 순회투표를 실시한 뒤 지난 22일의 현장투표 결과를 합산해 호남의 승자를 가릴 예정이다.
야권의 텃밭인 호남에서 개시된 두 당의 경선 레이스는 대선 길목에서 중요한 의미를 지닌다. 지지율 1위를 고수해 온 더불어민주당 문재인 전 대표의 '대세론'이 호남 경선에서 입증될 것인지, 아니면 비문 진영에서 강력한 후보의 부상으로 그런 흐름에 제동이 걸릴 것인지가 관전 포인트였다. 국민의당이 예상 밖의 높은 투표율을 기록하며 흥행에 히트한 점, 또 안철수 후보가 60% 넘는 득표율로 손학규·박주선 후보에 압승해 '안풍'을 일으킨 점은 눈에 띄는 대목이다. 이번 대선이 특정 후보의 대세론을 속단할 수 없는 박빙 구도가 될 것임을 예고하고 있다. 유권자의 선택권 보장과 대선의 정통성 유지를 위해 다행스러운 결과다.
이번 대선은 대통령 파면에 따른 돌발적 조기 선거다. 선거일까지 40여 일밖에 남지 않아 유권자들의 집중적인 관심과 판단이 절실하다. 정당들 역시 어느 때보다 치열한 토론과 공정한 관리 체제로 경선을 치러야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 '당심'을 장악한 기득권 후보가 민심을 거슬러 경선에 이기는 결과가 나올 수 있기 때문이다.
국민의당과 민주당 경선은 정당 사상 처음 도입한 완전국민경선제의 시험대란 점에서도 의미가 크다. 민주당 경선은 214만 명 넘는 유권자가 참여를 신청해 역대 최대 규모를 자랑하지만 현장투표 결과 유출과 후보들의 네거티브 싸움으로 관리에 허점을 드러냈다. 주민증 소지자라면 누구나 투표할 수 있도록 한 국민의당은 무난히 첫 경선을 치렀지만 운영 미비로 사고의 가능성이 산재해 있다. 끝까지 관리에 최선을 다해야 할 것이다.