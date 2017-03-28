Textbook hypocrisy (국문)

When the Korean government announced a plan last year to publish state-authored history textbooks, the idea was harshly criticized. It was not the Koreans, though, who derided the plan but the Japanese. “Are you trying to teach a fantasy?,” they asked. “With no freedom of study, Korea has no chance of winning a Nobel prize.”
These reactions do not make sense because Japan’s distortion of history is getting more serious. But when an international dispute arises over a textbook, state authorship is more vulnerable than state approval. The government is entirely responsible for state-authored textbooks. Japan knows it very well. Since 1949, Japan switched from state-authored textbooks to state-approved ones. The justification was to reflect on Japan’s uniform, militarism-inspired education and move forward for the future.
But it was not the truth. It became clear that Japan was a country trying to teach a fantasy to its children. The pinnacle has been its textbooks containing a revisionist historical view promoted by Shinzo Abe’s government. Approval was simply a formality, and publishers strictly followed the guideline proposed by the country’s education ministry. Since the writers did not object to the misleading guideline or insist on autonomous authorship, facts were surely distorted. This shows the two-facedness of Abe’s textbooks.
The Abe government was meticulous and persistent. The textbook approval standards were revised in 2014 so that the government’s views could be reflected, and “instructional guidelines” were also changed. It firmly states that textbooks must describe Takeshima, the Japanese name for Dokdo, as “Japan’s inherent territory” and “illegally occupied by Korea.” Is Japan dreaming of a new imperialistic education for the 21st century?
Of course, other countries also pay great attention to history textbooks, attempting to reduce their shameful parts and highlighting proud moments. But they don’t make up facts and covet other country’s territories. Japan has not only lied but also omitted facts. The record indicating that “the island corresponding to Takeshima was determined to be unrelated to Japan in 1877” is not included in some textbooks. One book even conceals colonial rule and war crimes and states the two countries “agreed on a final and irreversible resolution” on the so-called comfort women issue.
Japan’s ears and eyes are closed on Korea’s protests. Is Abe’s textbook distortion of facts and fabrication a fantasy or a new future?
Leopold von Ranke, founder of modern source-based history, said history is the aggregated knowledge of humanity, and that it is only beautiful when it is true.
The Japanese students deserve to know the truth.
“판타지를 가르치려 하느냐?” “학문의 자유가 없으니 노벨상은 글렀다.” 2015년 10월 정부가 국정 역사 교과서 발행 계획을 발표했을 때 나온 비판이다. 우리 국민이 한 게 아니다. 일본 네티즌들이 인터넷에 올린 댓글 비아냥이다. 독도 등 일본의 역사 왜곡이 점점 더 심해지고 있던 터라 적반하장에 어이가 없었다. 교과서 국제 분쟁이 생기면 검정보다는 국정이 불리하다. 국정은 오롯이 국가 책임이어서다. 일본은 그런 사실을 잘 안다. 패전 후인 1949년부터 국정을 검정으로 바꿨다. 획일화된 군국주의 집단 교육을 반성하고 미래로 나아가겠다는 명분이었다.
그건 진실이 아니었다. 정작 아이들에게 판타지를 가르치려는 나라는 일본이라는 것만 명확해졌다. 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 정권이 밀어붙인 수정주의 역사관이 담긴 교과서가 그 정점이다. 형식만 검정일 뿐 출판사들은 문부과학성이 제시한 가이드라인을 철저히 따랐다. 왜곡된 지침에 토를 달지도, 자율을 주장하지도 않았으니 팩트가 뒤틀렸다. 검정의 가면을 쓴 아베 교과서의 두 얼굴이다.
아베 정권은 치밀하고 집요했다. 2014년 교과서 검정 기준을 개정해 정부 견해를 기술하도록 규정한 뒤 '학습지도요령' 해설서를 바꿨다. 다케시마(竹島·일본의 독도 명칭)는 ‘일본 고유 영토’ ‘한국에 의한 불법 점거’라고 기술하도록 못 박았다. 2014년 초등, 2015년 중학교, 2016년 고 1 교과서가 그리 만들어졌다. 그리고 지난 24일 고 2용 교과서로 마침표를 찍었다. 21세기형 ‘신(新) 제국주의’ 교육을 꿈꾸는 걸까.
물론 다른 나라들도 역사 교과서에 신경을 많이 쓴다. 수치스러운 과거는 축소하고 자랑스러운 역사는 확대하려 한다. 그렇다고 없는 사실을 지어내고 남의 땅까지 넘보지는 않는다. 그런데 일본은 억지도 모자라 거짓이 들통 날 것 같으면 아예 자료를 들어냈다. ‘1877년 다케시마에 해당하는 섬은 일본과 관계없는 섬이라고 판단했다’는 기록도 일부 교과서에서 빠졌다. 식민지배와 전쟁범죄를 은폐하고, 위안부 문제에 대해 "양국이 최종적·불가역적 해결에 합의했다"고 쓴 교과서도 있다.
우리의 항의에 일본은 눈과 귀를 닫고 있다. 사실을 왜곡하고 왜곡된 사실을 진실로 둔갑시키려 한 아베 교과서는 판타지일까, 새로운 미래일까. 근대 역사학의 창시자 레오폴트 랑케는 "인간에 대한 지식의 총체인 역사는 진실해야 아름답다"고 했다. 일본 학생들이 진실을 알아야 하지 않을까.
