Time to end wild rumors (국문)
외부 충격설·인양 시기 괴담 증폭
Mar 28,2017
The 6,825-ton Sewol ferry that capsized off Jindo, an island in South Jeolla, on April 16, 2014 carrying 476 people onboard, resurfaced after lying on the seabed for 1,072 days. The ferry, estimated to weigh over 10,000 tons with cargoes and sediment inside, will be hauled to a dry dock in Mokpo soon. The massive job of hoisting the cruise ship up in one piece was stalled when workers discovered an opening in the cargo section.
The mighty ship, with its name Sewol hardly recognizable, was a terrible sight. But the hull more or less remained intact. Once it is safely towed to land, the wreck must be investigated thoroughly. What is most imperative is to find the remains of the nine missing bodies. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said nets were installed on and around the ferry so that bodies and articles won’t slip out of the holes in the ship punctured during the salvage operation.
Authorities should also be extra careful in the search. The government wants to cut into the ship, while families of the missing are demanding the search be carried out without damaging the ship. The work must be conducted so that it does not incur further conflict and misunderstandings. Authorities also should make sure that the mission does not cause pollution to the sea through an oil leak. They must respect the damages fishermen have suffered over the last three years due to a fishing ban.
The Sewol ferry crisis has left many questions unanswered. The state has completely lost public confidence throughout the entire affair. Some question why the hoisting took so long. They claim the work only picked up after former President Park Geun-hye was removed from office. Authorities argue the timing was coincidental. They had been studying and waiting for the best weather, sea, and technology conditions to pull up the gigantic ship without damaging it.
Still, there are rumors about the ship having collided with a submarine or some claiming the state spy agency was behind its sinking. All these suspicions and questions must be fully clarified after the hull arrives on land. The public must wait for the independent investigation committee to conduct the study. The committee comprised of eight experts — five named by the National Assembly and three by families — will examine the ship for up to 10 months. Its study must be scientific and thorough to leave no stones unturned.
The government must meanwhile reexamine the national safety system. The public’s awareness of safety must be heightened and the coast guard needs to be revived. We must learn the painful lesson from the Sewol ferry crisis to never allow such a tragedy to occur again.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 27, Page 30
진실의 뭍에 오르는 세월호…괴담·의혹부터 청산해야
선체조사위, 진실 철저히 규명하고
무뎌진 안전시스템 재정비도 시급
3년 만에 세월호가 세상 밖으로 나왔다. 지난 주말 반잠수식 선박에 실린 세월호는 선채 물 빼기와 고박 작업 등이 완료되면 곧 목포신항으로 옮겨진다. 인양 과정에서 선미 램프가 열려 있는 돌발 상황이 발생해 애를 태웠지만 최선을 다해 부양에 성공해 다행이다.
선체가 완전히 바다 위로 나온 세월호는 ‘SEWOL’이라는 배 이름이 희미해질 정도로 외관은 처참했다. 하지만 좌·우현 프로펠러가 원형대로 달려 있고 큰 형체 변경의 흔적은 찾아보기 어려웠다. 안전하게 뭍으로 끌어올려 진실 규명의 핵심 증거로 활용해야 할 것이다.
가장 중요한 일은 실종자 9명의 시신 수습이다. 해양수산부는 겹그물망을 설치했다고 밝혔지만 램프 절단 작업 과정에서 유실됐을 가능성도 배제할 수 없다. 더 단단히 대비해야 한다. 수습 방법도 신중히 결정해야 한다. 해수부는 선박 절단을, 유가족들은 보존 상태에서의 수습을 희망한다. 불필요한 마찰이나 오해가 없도록 최적의 방안을 찾기 바란다. 기름 유출로 인한 해상오염 방지에도 총력을 기울여야 한다. 3년간 고통을 겪은 어민들에게 또다시 피해를 안겨줘서는 안 된다.
우려되는 것은 청산돼야 할 괴담과 불신이 여전하다는 것이다. 정치적 음모론까지 나돈다. 정부가 2015년 4월 인양을 결정한 이후 시간이 너무 오래 걸린 데다 정치적 계산이 작용돼 박근혜 전 대통령 파면 직후 인양을 했다는 것이다. 이에 전문가들은 근거 없는 낭설이라고 일축한다. 8000t가량의 거대한 선체를 들어올리려면 날씨·바람·파고·기술 4박자가 완벽해야 하는데 인위적인 일정 조정이 가능하지 않다는 것이다. 게다가 인양을 맡은 ‘상하이샐비지’는 한국의 정치 상황을 고려할 입장도, 손해를 자초할 이유도 없다. 우리 정부로부터 916억원을 받게 되는데 작업 지연에 따라 인건비만 하루 3억원씩 불어나 이미 1000억원 이상을 지출했다는 설명이다.
더 심각한 것은 ‘잠수함 충돌설’이나 '국가정보원 개입설' 같은 괴담의 무차별적인 유포다. 자칭 얼치기 전문가들이 영상만 보고 "방향타가 오른쪽으로 휘었다"며 충돌설을 부추기고 있다. 이야말로 ‘확증 편향’에 사로잡힌 무책임한 선동 아닌가.
선체가 뭍에 오르면 이런 터무니없는 괴담과 의혹, 불신부터 말끔히 씻어내야 할 것이다. 국민도 차분히 기다리며 곧 가동되는 세월호선체조사위원회에 모든 의혹 규명을 맡겨야 한다. 국회 추천 5명, 유가족 추천 3명 등 8명의 전문가로 구성되는 조사위는 최장 10개월간 활동하게 된다. 선체 조사와 동행명령, 고발과 수사 요청도 가능하다. 철저한 과학수사로 불신과 갈등에 마침표를 찍는 역할을 해야 할 것이다. 국민도 믿고 힘을 실어줘야 한다.
이참에 국가안전시스템 재정비도 서둘러야 한다. 최근 다시 도지기 시작한 안전 불감증에 대한 경각심 고취, 해체된 해양경찰청 부활 문제, 겉도는 학생 안전 교육 등에 대한 총체적인 보완이 시급하다. 세월호의 비극을 망각한 채 ‘도로 대한민국’이란 말이 나와서는 절대 안 될 것이다.