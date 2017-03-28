The rule of law (국문)

The prosecution’s last-minute decision to request a court-issued arrest warrant for former President Park Geun-hye on charges of bribery among others is a symbolic step to reconfirm the rule of law in our democracy. The prosecution’s move is a clear manifestation of the democratic principle “No one is above the law.”
Even though it marks a sad chapter in our constitutional democracy, it will certainly be recorded as a monumental milestone in the history of our criminal justice system. We welcome the prosecution’s prompt call for Park’s arrest six days after they summoned the former president for questioning.
A special investigation team cited three reasons for Park’s arrest.
First, the gravity of the issue. The prosecution based its decision on Park’s infringing on companies’ business by exploiting her privilege as president and on her leaks of government documents. Among 13 charges, a decisive one was the suspicion that she received 43.3 billion won ($38.9 million) in bribes from Samsung Electronics by colluding with her confidante Choi Soon-sil to help its Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong beef up his managerial control over the conglomerate. If convicted, Park will spend at least ten years behind bars.
The prosecution’s accommodation of an independent counsel’s idea of indicting the president on bribery charges reflects their confidence in proving the charges. Legal experts believe that the prosecution has obtained enough evidence to prove a quid pro quo in donations by SK Chairman Chey Tae-won as well.
Second, it’s a question of fairness. As Park’s aides, including former policy coordination secretary An Chong-bum, and Samsung’s Vice Chairman Lee, are under arrest for giving bribes, it would not be even-handed if the prosecution does not arrest the alleged bribe receiver as well.
Third, there’s a possibility of destruction of evidence. Park has consistently denied her involvement in the scandal and may want to get rid of evidence.
Prosecutor General Kim Soo-nam reportedly expressed his agony over the difficult decision, saying, “Nevertheless, it was a step toward the rule of law.” We urge the former president to accept the court’s decision.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 28, Page 30
'법 앞에 평등' 원칙 재확인한 검찰
김수남 총장, "법치주의로 가는 과정"
30일 실질심사 결과에 모두 승복해야
어제 검찰이 박근혜 전 대통령에 대해 사전구속영장을 청구한 것은 '법 앞의 평등'이라는 대원칙을 확인했다는 점에서 의미가 크다. 엄정한 검찰권 행사를 통해 '법의 지배(Rule of Law)'가 보름 전에 파면된 대통령에게도 예외가 될 수 없음을 천명한 것이다.
대한민국 헌정사에는 세 번째 전 대통령에 대한 구속영장 청구의 흑역사로 남겠지만, 검찰사에는 기념비적 사건으로 기록될 것이 틀림없다.
검찰은 박 전 대통령을 소환 조사한 지 6일 만에 결단을 내렸다. 이미 전국이 대선 국면으로 접어든 마당에 더 이상 장고하는 것은 검찰·정치권·국민 어느 쪽에도 득이 될 게 없다. 불확실성을 조기에 해소시켜 국민의 눈과 귀가 대선주자들의 정책 경쟁에 집중되는 기틀을 마련한 셈이다.
이날 검찰 특별수사본부가 영장 청구 사유로 든 건 세 가지다. 첫째, 사안의 중대성이다. 검찰은 "막강한 대통령의 지위와 권한을 이용해 기업 경영의 자유를 침해했다" "공무상 비밀을 누설한 사안이 매우 중대하다"고 적시했다. 그러곤 13가지 혐의에 5가지 죄목을 적용했다. 특정범죄가중처벌법상 뇌물수수 및 제3자 뇌물수수, 직권남용, 공무상 비밀누설 등이다. 이 중 핵심 혐의는 최순실과 공모해 이재용 삼성전자 부회장의 경영권 승계를 돕는 대가로 433억원의 뇌물을 받았다는 것이다. 유죄 인정 시 10년 이상의 징역으로 처벌하는 중죄다. 당초 미르·K스포츠재단에 기금을 출연한 대기업들을 강요의 피해자로 봤던 검찰이 특검의 뇌물죄 프레임을 수용한 것이다. 검찰이 삼성 외에 SK 등에서도 대가성을 입증할 증거를 확보한 것 아니냐는 분석이 나온다.
둘째는 형평성이다. 이미 공범으로 의율된 최순실, 대통령의 지시를 이행한 안종범·정호성, 그리고 삼성의 이 부회장까지 구속돼 있다. 이번 사태의 중심인물인 박 전 대통령에게만 영장을 청구하지 않는다면 공평하지 않다는 비판을 받을 수밖에 없다. 셋째는 증거 인멸 우려다. "안종범 전 수석의 수첩 등 다수의 증거가 수집됐음에도 부인으로 일관해 증거 인멸 우려가 상존한다"는 게 검찰의 판단이다.
결국 김수남 검찰총장이 천명한 '법과 원칙’에 따른다면 영장 청구 외엔 다른 선택지가 없었다는 것이다. 김 총장은 영장 청구 직후 "나도 개인적으로 아프지만 지금 국민이 가치를 두는 건 법 앞에 만인이 평등함을 보여 달라는 것 아니겠는가. 이 모든 게 법치주의로 가는 과정 아닌가 싶다"고 토로했다고 한다. 검찰 수장의 고뇌가 읽힌다.
우리는 이번 사건이 그동안 한국 사회를 좀먹었던 정경유착의 고리를 완전히 끊는 계기가 되기를 바란다. 이제 공은 법원으로 넘어갔다. 박 전 대통령이 30일 열릴 법원의 영장실질심사 때 직접 참석하면 그 또한 사법사상 첫 케이스가 된다. 박 전 대통령이 거기서 마지막이라는 각오로 검찰과 치열한 법리공방을 벌이길 바란다. 그리고 지든 이기든 그 결과에는 깨끗이 승복해야 할 것이다.