Department stores expand inventory for spring sales

Major department stores are simultaneously launching their spring sales Thursday. To counteract sluggish sales this year, they will offer a larger-than-usual inventory of sales items during its annual discount period.Shinsegae Department Store will discount more than 480 brands through May 9. The biggest cut will be applied to wine - more than 2,300 types of bottles will be sold for 30 to 90 percent off between Thursday and Monday. Particularly known for its food courts, Shinsegae will also offer 30 percent discounts at all of the restaurants and eateries inside its branches next month.At the main branch in Jung District and the Gangnam branch through Sunday, a "Contemporary Week" section will sell clothes and bags of 25 brands including Zadig & Voltaire, DKNY, American Vintage and Vanessa Bruno at up to 60 percent off. The Yeoungdeungpo branch will present bedding from Renoma, Vassetti, Klarheim and other brands at up to 60 percent discounts.All other major department stores will hold sales until April 16.Lotte Department Store's main sales item will be outdoor wear. Through April 6 it will sell products from more than 10 brands - including The North Face, Black Yak and K2 - at up to 80 percent off at all of its branches. "Spring is a season when outdoor activities start increasing, so we're expecting a boost in demand from relevant product categories," said Kim Dae-soo, marketing head at Lotte Department Store.On Thursday, Lotte will conduct a one-day "Lucky Bag" special that sells culinary gift sets of Italian brand Olitaria's oil and Sampyo's food seasoning for 10,000 won ($9). More than 300 products from fashion and lifestyle categories will be sold for exactly 50,000 won in all Lotte branches.Hyundai Department Store is determined to rake in revenue during the spring discount period, as it increased the number of brands participating over its previous sales. More than 900 brands will be on sale and the number of sales items from each fashion brand increased by 20 to 30 percent.Apart from sales on last season's apparel, Hyundai will also put all new releases from the spring and summer season of women's, men's and children's fashion brands on discounts of between 10 and 30 percent. In Apgujeong, COEX and Pangyo branches, women's brands like Theory and Iro will also have their new releases sold at 10 to 20 percent off.To attract customers, Galleria is giving away a four-day trip to the Constance Lemuria resort in the Seychelles islands of the Indian Ocean. Customers who buy at least 70,000 won during the sale period can participate in the draw.Galleria's sales will differ according to branch: the Suwon store will sell luxury sunglasses at up to half the original price through April 6. During the same period, the Cheonan branch will present imported kitchen goods and table linen at 50 percent off. The Apgujeong branch will offer several premium electronics brands like Harman/Kardon and Gaze Shop at 5 to 10 percent off in April.