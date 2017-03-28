KAI selected to build body for satellite

The government has selected Korea Aerospace Industries as the preferred bidder for a project to develop the main body of Korea’s seventh multipurpose satellite, the company said Monday.The project led by the Ministry of Science, ICT & Future Planning and state-run Korea Aerospace Research Institute with a total investment of 310 billion won ($280 million) aims to develop a high-resolution optical satellite that can monitor situations related to national security, climate change, natural resources and disasters.The satellite, called Korea Multipurpose Satellite-7, or Kompsat-7, is scheduled to launch in 2021.While the government research institute will develop the satellite’s operating system and payload, Korea Aerospace Industries will build the main body.The satellite will succeed Kompsat-3A, which launched last March, and have a highly detailed resolution of 0.3 meters or less, which means a pixel represents about 0.3 square meters (3 square feet) of land; an infrared sensor; and a high agile satellite attitude control system, which helps the satellite shift its position to capture footage from various angles.Compared to Kompsat-3A, Kompsat-7’s detection performance is expected to be more than three times better, according to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.Major developed countries around the world have been vying to develop high-resolution optical satellites with less than 0.3-meter resolution.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]