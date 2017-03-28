KAI selected to build body for satellite
Mar 28,2017
The government has selected Korea Aerospace Industries as the preferred bidder for a project to develop the main body of Korea’s seventh multipurpose satellite, the company said Monday.
The project led by the Ministry of Science, ICT & Future Planning and state-run Korea Aerospace Research Institute with a total investment of 310 billion won ($280 million) aims to develop a high-resolution optical satellite that can monitor situations related to national security, climate change, natural resources and disasters.
The satellite, called Korea Multipurpose Satellite-7, or Kompsat-7, is scheduled to launch in 2021.
While the government research institute will develop the satellite’s operating system and payload, Korea Aerospace Industries will build the main body.
The satellite will succeed Kompsat-3A, which launched last March, and have a highly detailed resolution of 0.3 meters or less, which means a pixel represents about 0.3 square meters (3 square feet) of land; an infrared sensor; and a high agile satellite attitude control system, which helps the satellite shift its position to capture footage from various angles.
Compared to Kompsat-3A, Kompsat-7’s detection performance is expected to be more than three times better, according to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute.
Major developed countries around the world have been vying to develop high-resolution optical satellites with less than 0.3-meter resolution.
BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]