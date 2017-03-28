Ascott expands with first property in Jeju

The exterior of Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, which opens on April 25. [THE ASCOTT]

Visitors of Jeju Island can soon enjoy comfortable accommodations provided by Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World when it opens on April 25. The hotel marks the fourth property of The Ascott Limited in Korea, expanding its network beyond Seoul and Busan. The new property entrenches its position as the largest international serviced residence owner-operator in Korea.The 344-unit Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World is part of an integrated development that includes a theme park, water park, gaming facilities, high-end retail outlets, MICE facilities and a K-pop entertainment town. Jeju Island is known for its scenic beaches and lush countryside including the Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes, a Unesco World Heritage site.The hotel is Seogwipo, near a wide array of tourist attractions and cultural venues such as the O’sulloc Tea Museum, Halla Mountain and Jeju Aerospace Museum. The full-serviced condominium is only a 40-minute drive from Jeju International Airport and well-connected to international schools, making it an ideal base for expatriates.Ideal for leisure and business travelers and their families, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World offers a home away from home in expansive three-bedroom units with thoughtfully furnished and stylish interiors. The property offers a wide range of modern amenities such as a clubhouse with a spacious lobby lounge, a fully-equipped gymnasium and sauna, a restaurant offering international cuisine, and both in and outdoor play area for kids. Guests can also enjoy a host of local experiences through the Ascott Lifestyle program with cultural, gastronomical, community and wellness activities, as well as the convenience of a mini-mart, cafes and dining options on the property’s doorstep.The Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, is one of the leading international serviced residence owner-operators. With Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, Somerset Palace and Citadines Han River in Seoul as well as Citadines Haeundae Busan, the company currently operates properties with over 1,300 units in Korea.“With Ascott’s experience in operating award-winning serviced residences globally and in Korea, this is an exceptional opportunity for us to open the first international-class full-serviced condominium on Jeju Island,” said Max Phillips, Ascott’s general manager for Korea. “As Jeju is popular with domestic and global travelers, there is strong potential for Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, which provides the comforts and privacy of a home in spacious apartments and world-class services.”BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]