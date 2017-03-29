Fizzling U.S. innovation engine (국문)

New York is the biggest tourist destination in the United States. Last year, 12.7 million foreigners visited New York. But this year’s tourism income is likely to decrease. According to NYC & Company, the official marketing and tourism organization of New York City, the number of foreign visitors to New York is going to decline for the first time in seven years, at least by 300,000.
It is not just New York. Tourism Economics, which forecasts the tourism trends of major American cities, predicts that the number of foreign visitors to the United States would decrease by 6.3 million in two years.
The cause is simple: President Donald Trump. His anti-immigration executive orders could result in more rejection of entry, and the unfriendly atmosphere towards foreigners is growing. So the number of jobs in the United States that Trump claims to value are decreasing, starting with the tourism industry.
Many experts say that the budget plan that the White House submitted to Congress for next year makes them question whether the president is really trying to make America great again, much less creating more jobs. Science and technology fields lament that the budget plan shows a 20 percent cut of research and development.
The United States has innovative world-class companies like Apple and Pfizer thanks to the free and rich research and development environment at state-funded institutes, universities and corporate research centers. Talented people from around the world settled in American society and have provided the fruits of innovation, allowing the United States to grow.
Let’s look at the National Institute of Health, which uses astronomical funding on research. As next year’s budget was cut by 18.5 percent, it will receive $5.8 billion. 1989 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine winner Dr. Harold Varmus is trying to persuade Congress that the NIH budget cut would be devastating to the field. The NIS would have to reduce its research staff at the headquarters, and countless labs in universities that receive NIH grants would also suffer.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is in a bigger trouble. Its budget for next year has been cut by 26 percent from this year to $126 million. The problem is that the 40 percent of the budget cut is on research and development. Trump especially opposes the Obama Administration’s environment policies, and to him, environmentally friendly policy is only an obstacle to growth. Economics professor Lee Branstetter of Carnegie Mellon University said that the days when steel factories were built in the Rust Belt and filled by high school graduates would not return, and President Trump was trying to turn back the technology clock.
While America’s innovation engine is cooling off, we need to find an opportunity. When outstanding talents become available in the research and development market, Korea should have the infrastructure and network to attract them. Chinese capital is already seeking talented researchers in the United States, and some universities are wary of Chinese recruiters.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 28, Page 30
*The author is the New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
뉴욕은 미국 내 최대 관광지다. 지난해 1270만 명의 외국인 관광객이 다녀갔다. 그러나 올해 관광수입이 줄어들 것이라는 전망이 잇따르고 있다. 뉴욕시 관광 마케팅사인 ‘NYC 앤드 컴퍼니’는 올해 뉴욕의 외국인 관광객 수가 7년 만에 처음 감소세로 돌아서 최소 30만 명 줄어들 것으로 전망했다.
뉴욕뿐만이 아니다. 미국 주요 도시들의 관광 트렌드를 전망하는 ‘투어리즘 이코노믹스’는 미국을 찾는 외국인 방문객의 수가 내년까지 2년 동안 630만 명 줄어들 것으로 예상했다. 원인은 간단하다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령 때문이다. 반이민 행정명령 시행 등으로 입국이 거절될 수도 있고, 외국인을 배척하는 분위기가 갈수록 팽배해지는 것으로 판단한 것이다. 트럼프가 그토록 소중히 여기는 미국 내 일자리 수가 우선 관광업계를 중심으로 조금씩 사라질 전망이다.
백악관이 최근 의회에 제출한 내년도 예산안을 보면 일자리는 둘째치고 과연 미국을 다시 위대하게 만들려는 대통령이 맞는지 의구심이 든다고 털어놓는 전문가가 많다. 특히 과학기술계 인사들은 20%가량 깎인 연구개발비 항목을 보면서 가슴을 친다.
애플과 화이자 등 세계적인 혁신기업을 많이 배출하는 배경은 정부연구소와 대학, 기업에 퍼져 있는 자유롭고 풍요로운 연구개발 환경이 있기 때문이다. 이런 분위기 속에 세계의 인재들이 미국 사회에 뿌리를 내리고 혁신의 결과물을 제공해 왔으니 ‘꿩 먹고 알 먹고’ 식의 성장을 누려온 게 사실이다.
천문학적인 연구비를 갖다 쓰는 국립보건원(NIH)을 보자. 내년 예산이 18.5% 깎이는 바람에 58억 달러(약 6조5100억원)로 쪼그라들었다. 1989년 노벨생리의학상 수상자인 해럴드 바머스 박사는 “연구개발비를 이렇게 깎아내는 걸 보면 트럼프는 이 분야를 황폐화할 생각인 것 같다”며 의원들을 설득하고 있다. 당장 NIH 본부 내 연구인력의 구조조정이 불가피해지는 것은 물론이고 NIH에서 연구비를 받아 쓰는 미국 내 수많은 대학 연구소에 일파만파의 충격이 더해진다.
기후변화 관련 프로젝트를 진행해 온 국립해양대기국(NOAA)은 더욱 초상집이다. 내년도 전체 예산은 올해 예산에서 26% 정도 삭감된 1억2600만 달러(약 1400억원)가 책정됐다. 문제는 이 가운데 연구개발비 삭감분이 40%에 달한다는 점이다. 오바마 행정부의 친환경 정책을 ‘눈엣가시’처럼 여기는 트럼프 대통령에게 친환경은 성장을 저해하는 거추장스러운 영역 정도로 보일 뿐이다. 리 브랜스테터 카네기멜런대(경제학) 교수는 “러스트벨트에 철강공장이 들어서고 고졸 출신들로 채워지던 시절은 다시 오지 않는다”면서 “트럼프는 그런 시절을 다시 오게 하려고 테크놀로지 시계를 뒤로 감고 있다”고 지적했다.
미국의 혁신엔진이 식어 가고 있지만 우리는 이를 기회로 삼아야 한다. 우수한 두뇌들이 곧 연구개발 인력시장에 대거 유입될 테니 이들을 끌어안을 수 있는 인프라와 네트워크를 갖추는 게 우선이다. 중국 자본들은 벌써부터 미국 내 인재를 점찍고 다니고 있어 각 대학에 중국인 경계령이 내려질 정도다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원