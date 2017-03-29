Time for a wise choice (국문)
호남에서 드러난 문재인 대세론의 앞날
Moon Jae-in won the Democratic Party’s first primary in the Jeolla provinces, the home of the liberal party. From DP member and non-member voters, Moon gained 60.2 percent support, overwhelming An Hee-jung’s 20 percent and Lee Jae-myung’s 19.4 percent.
The result should be a huge relief for Moon who bowed in the streets of Gwangju a year ago, promising not to run for the next presidency if he failed to win support from Jeolla citizens. Traditionally, the candidate who won over the regional primary in Jeolla became the nominee for the party. The landslide outcome would weigh heavily over the contenders running in the forthcoming primaries in other regions.
Moon, however, should not be misled to believe the votes reflect the ordinary citizens. Most of the votes were made through a phone survey. We know how illusive election polls can be from last year’s parliamentary election and the overseas examples of British referendum on exiting the European Union and the presidential race in the United States.
The Jeolla votes are divided between the DP and People’s Party. Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party won 70,000 votes out of 100,000 eligible voters in Jeolla region who went to the polls to cast their ballots in the party’s primary. The support for Ahn is more credible than for Moon, as the DP took their votes by phone.
The early stage of the election will be led by the two frontrunners Moon and Ahn, both claiming Jeolla as their stronghold. What could be an upset is Ahn forming an alliance with Moon’s competitors. Moon pushes the slogan of putting an end to past ills, while Ahn promises a reformed future. Voters must make a wise choice.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 28, Page 30
안철수와양강구도가능성
5·19 대선의 최대 승부처인 호남에서 어제 문재인 더불어민주당 경선후보가 압승을 거뒀다. 광주·전남북 지역의 투표소 투표(1만2500여명)와 전화응답(ARS)선거인단(22만2400명),현장 대의원(1900명)투표를 합산한 민주당 1차 지역경선 결과다. 문 후보는 유효득표의 60.2%를 얻어 안희정 후보의 20%, 이재명 후보의 19.4%를 크게 따돌렸다. 이 정도 수치면 그동안 각종 여론조사에서 나타난 이른바 '문재인 대세론'이 근거가 있고 상당한 탄력을 받을 것이란 주장이 설득력이 있다.
불과 1년 전 광주 거리에서 무릎 꿇고 큰 절을 하며 "호남이 저를 지지해 주지 않으면 정치를 접고 대선에 출마하지 않겠다"고 했던 문 후보로선 목엣 가시가 시원하게 뽑힌 기분일 것이다. 전통적으로 호남 지역경선에서 1위를 해야 대선후보가 됐던 민주당 풍토를 상기하면 문 후보가 민주당의 최종 후보가 될 가능성은 훨씬 높아졌다고 할 수 있다. 앞으로 충청·영남·수도권 경선에서 안희정·이재명 후보가 반전 드라마를 쓰기는 쉽지 않아 보인다.
문재인 대세론엔 달리 해석할 여지도 있다. 문 후보에 대한 지지는 민주당 선거인단 내부의 의사일 뿐 호남 유권자 일반의 뜻을 반영한 건 아니다.특히 경선 방식 면에서 선거인의 94%가 ARS전화 여론조사로 투표한 것이어서 '밑바닥 민심'이라기 보다 '떠있는 여론'이라는 평가도 만만치 않다. 사실 영국의 브렉시트 투표나 미국의 대선을 떠올리지 않더라도 선거 여론조사가 얼마나 부정확할 수 있는 지는 우리의 지난해 4·13총선을 통해서 실감나게 경험한 바 있다.
호남 민심이 민주당과 국민의당으로 양분돼 있는 건 주지의 사실이다. 게다가 안철수 후보가 7만표를 얻어 기염을 토한 국민의당 경선 방식은 호남의 일반 유권자 10만명이 직접 투표소에 가서 손으로 찍은 수치다. 민주당의 전화투표 방식에 비해 충성도 높은 밑바닥 민심이라고 할 수 밖에 없다.
따라서 이번 조기대선은 각자 호남의 뿌리가 있는 문재인과 안철수의 양강 구도로 전개될 가능성이 있어 보인다. 안철수 후보가 이른바 '비문 후보단일화'를 이뤄낼 지도 주요 관전 포인트다. 문 후보는 적폐청산을, 안 후보는 대혁신을 내세우는데 한국의 미래를 어디에 거는게 현명한 지 유권자는 숙고해야 할 것이다.