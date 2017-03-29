Picking on the movies (국문)

China took a very discourteous step by deciding not to put Korean movies on screens even after inviting them to the 7th Beijing International Film Festival from April 16 to 23. In the festival last year, many Korean actors participated, including Lee Min-ho and Kim Woo-bin. But the Chinese government has recently put an extensive ban on Korean movies for the festival.
We are deeply concerned about China’s disgraceful action. Beijing must have taken this provocative step as retaliation for our government’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system, which is meant to defend our people and territory from incoming North Korean missiles.
In fact, China’s retaliations have been coming thick and fast, most recently a ban on its citizens’ joining group tours to Korea. Not a single Korean film was shown in China last year, according to the latest statistics from the Korean Film Council. Even though the producer of the Korean zombie movie “Train to Busan,” which sold 10 million tickets here, sold distribution rights to China last year, Beijing is still blocking it from being shown. Discussions on the production of Korea-China collaborations, including “Mask,” in which Korean actor and film director Ha Jung-woo and famous Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi are supposed to appear, are all on hold.
We are dumbfounded at the way China is behaving — putting pressure on a film industry that cherishes the values of freedom and creativity above all. China’s attempt to achieve a military goal by cutting off cultural exchanges does not make sense at all. Films have been serving as an effective tool for facilitating cultural exchanges between the two countries. Movies also played a pivotal role in understanding — and respecting — the way both peoples think and act. China’s reckless building of a cultural barrier will only backfire because it will lead to a loss of the priceless assets both sides have built together.
If China continues to address a military disagreement between Seoul and Beijing through economic and cultural sanctions rather than through dialogue, the Korean people’s disappointment will only deepen. Such emotional approaches do not help settle problems, and will only deepen the Korean people’ anger and harm the mutual trust both sides have built so far, not to mention tarnishing China’s image as an economic leader. Beijing must put such a narrow-minded and anti-cultural mindset at bay immediately.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 29, Page 30
중국 당국이 다음달 16~23일 열리는 제7회 베이징 국제영화제에서 한국 영화를 초청해놓고도 상영하지 않기로 한 것은 심히 무례한 일이다. 지난해의 경우 이민호·김우빈 등 한류 스타가 대거 참석하는 등 양국 영화인이 활발하게 교류했지만 올해는 최근 발표된 1차 상영작 명단에서 한국 영화를 완전히 배제했다니 참으로 유감스럽다. 이런 갑작스럽고 몰상식적인 조치는 누가 봐도 한국 내 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치에 대한 중국 당국의 감정적인 보복이라고 판단할 수밖에 없다.
사실 중국이 사드를 이유로 관광에 이어 영화 분야에서도 한국에 빗장을 걸려는 징후는 이미 여러 곳에서 발견돼 왔다. 지난해 중국에서 개봉한 한국 영화가 단 한 편도 없다는 영화진흥위원회 통계부터가 이를 잘 말해 준다. 한국에서 1000만 관객을 모은 영화 ‘부산행’은 지난해 배급 판권이 중국에 팔렸음에도 여태 개봉이 이뤄지지 않고 있다. 한국 배우 하정우와 중국 배우 장쯔이가 출연할 예정이던 중국 영화 ‘가면’을 비롯한 한·중 합작작품들의 제작 논의도 완전히 얼어붙은 상태다.
특히 유감스러운 일은 자유와 창조의 가치를 무엇보다도 소중히 여기는 영화 분야에서 이 같은 압박이 벌어졌다는 사실이다. 문화교류를 막아 군사적 목적을 달성하겠다는 발상 자체가 황당하기 이를 데 없다. 그간 한·중 교류에서 영화는 양국 간 문화소통의 대표 역할을 해 왔다. 서로 상대 국민의 마음을 읽고 이해하며 존중하는 긴밀한 통로였다. 중국 당국의 무리한 문화 보복은 그동안 쌓아 온 귀중한 민간교류 자산을 한꺼번에 잃는 소탐대실(小貪大失)의 결과만 낳을 뿐이다.
한·중 간 군사 갈등을 대화로 푸는 대신 경제보복이나 문화 빗장 걸기 같은 어깃장 대응으로 해결하려고 한다면 한국에서 중국 당국에 실망하는 목소리만 높아질 뿐이다. 이런 식의 감정적인 조치는 한국인의 가슴에 분노만 일으킬 뿐 사태 해결에는 도움이 되지 않는다. 오히려 그간 애써 쌓아올린 양국 국민 간의 신뢰와 중국의 국가 이미지만 깎아내릴 뿐이다. 중국 당국은 힘으로 문제를 해결하려는 반문화적인 발상부터 멈춰야 한다.