Smart refrigerator

Celebrity chef Lim Ki-hak, third from left, introduces Samsung Electronics’ latest internet-connected refrigerator, called the Chef Collection Family Hub Refrigerator, with Korean artists on Tuesday in southern Seoul. The refrigerator comes with voice recognition technology and a screen that allows users to search for over 800 recipes, shop online and display family photos, the company said. An improved metal design has enhanced the refrigerator’s ability to maintain low temperatures. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]