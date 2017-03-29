Amway Korea selects CEO from among its ranks

Amway Korea, a provider of health and beauty products, appointed Kim Jang-hwan as CEO on Tuesday.Jang will replace Park Se-joon starting June 1.The 53-year-old joined the company in 1993 as a member of the financial management team. During his career, Jang accumulated experience in various fields, from human resources to marketing, and took charge of governmental relations in 2003.One of his major achievements was the establishment of a logistics center in Busan that handles Amway products distributed around the Asia-Pacific region.The company and its business partners have lauded him for his “servant leadership,” which in Korean work culture means he initiates interactions with co-workers who are younger than him and with business partners.“My ultimate goal is to contribute to society,” Jang said, “providing better lives for people of all ages, gender and social status by pushing Amway’s vision and values.”By Song Kyoung-son