Kaida promotes managing director to vice chairman

The Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association appointed Yoon Dae-sung as its vice chairman on Monday.Yoon has served as executive managing director of the organization, which represents Korea’s car industry, since 1997. The association has 19 import automakers, 14 of which are passenger car companies and the others commercial vehicle companies.The group lobbies the government to ease regulations on import vehicles. It also provides statistics and research related to import cars in Korea to promote better understanding about the industry among ordinary consumers, the group says.Since 2005, Yoon has served as vice president of the Seoul Motor Show, the biggest auto show in Korea, and is a member of the Daegu International Future Auto Expo’s organizing committee.The 65-year-old earned a bachelor’s degree in French language and literature at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and an MBA from the Sejong-Syracuse program.By Jin Eun-soo