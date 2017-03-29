Artists rush to make return in April

With the presidential election on May 9, a handful of artists are changing their scheduled album release dates to not coincide with the election season, which can damage their performance on the charts.That being said, April is looking to be a battlefield for artists, with many having announced their plans to release music in April earlier in the year coupled with artists moving up their release dates to not conflict with the election.First up in the lineup is girl group Oh My Girl who will release “Coloring Book” on April 3. Boy group WINNER, who is releasing their first song since member Nam Tae-hyun left the group, is next in the lineup after being absent for 14 months.On April 5, Entertainment agency Star Empire Entertainment will also debut a new group Imfact, and Happyface Entertainment’s girl group Dream Catcher, who changed their name from Minx, is also coming back with a brand new look.On the tenth, boy group Teen Top and girl group EXID will both release new songs. The groups are both missing members due to health issues.There are also artists scheduled to return, but have yet specify the date.One half of pioneering rap duo Dynamic Duo, Gaeko, will release a solo album early in the month. It’s his first album in over two years.Girl group Apink’s leader Jung Eun-ji, former 2NE1 member Minzy will both release their first solo projects. Kim Chung-ha of project group I.O.I. will have her official solo debut as well.Superstar K winner Roy Kim has also targeted April for a comeback, and “K-pop fairy” Lena Park will release a new single as well.By Kim Jung-kyoon