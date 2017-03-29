2017.3.29 Hotel events

W Marriott Dongdaemun Square SeoulFriday to Sunday: JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents the Wine N’ Busker festival featuring a global selection of wines and great music. Highlights include live performances at The Lounge’s outdoor terrace by 11 stars including Reddy and G2 of “Show Me the Money” alongside Honey G, Zzapa and A. Train. A selection of some 60 international wines, handpicked by star sommelier Lucas Jung in collaboration with leading local importers, will be available as well as food prepared by the hotel’s chefs. On Friday, the event is from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, it is on from 2 to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the last day of the three-day event, it will open from 2 to 9 p.m. Tickets are 20,000 won ($18) per person including tax and service charges. In case of rain, the festival will relocate to the rooftop Griffin Bar or The Lounge. Tickets can be reserved at poing.co.kr.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul: (02) 2276-3000Cheonggyecheon-ro 279, central Seoulwww.jwmarriottddm.comGrand Hyatt SeoulTo April 30: With the beauty of spring at our doorstep, now is the perfect time to consider an exciting outdoor birthday party for your children at the Grand Hyatt Seoul’s JJ Gazebo. This unique party package includes a wonderful semi-buffet of foods artfully prepared by the hotel’s chef, as well as a full range of fun and recreational activities for preschoolers and above.At the JJ Gazebo, up to fifteen children can enjoy a private party of their very own, filled with pizza, birthday cake, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, apple pie and more in a fairy-tale, secret garden setting. Following the lunch, we’ve arranged for children to enjoy two hours of play time with their friends, supervised by a professional recreation specialist. After the play period, children can enjoy a short trek over to Namsan Park, easily accessed directly from the hotel. The children can follow the beautiful cherry blossom pathway along Sowol-ro during the month of April, concluding their special day with unforgettable memories of their experience.This spring birthday party package is available at 1,500,000 won for 15 children, including tax.Grand Hyatt Seoul: (02) 799-8888322 Sowol-ro, central Seoulseoul.grand.hyatt.krSheraton Seoul D Cube City HotelFrom April 3 to 30: Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a Lobster Promotion, by serving fresh lobster right to your table at a dinner buffet at the 41st floor signature restaurant Feast. Spice up your night with fresh and firm-textured lobster, grilled right before being delivered to your table. The lobster will be served with a lemon butter sauce as well as a chili sauce that pairs wonderfully with the fresh and rich lobster. Savor the live lobster with your friends and family, offered for a limited time only this spring. The price for dinner buffet starts from 84,000 won including tax.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro, southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krThe Sheraton Grand Incheon HotelTo Dec. 31: The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents a refreshing ‘On the Way to the Airport Package’ exclusively for business travelers before or after a long flight. The exotic night view of Songdo will enhance your mood while free high-speed internet connection and a comfortable room will provide a comfortable stay. In the morning, a warm breakfast at Feast, the buffet restaurant, and free access to Sheraton Fitness, the swimming pool and sauna, will help guests recharge. The KAL limousine shuttle bus to the Incheon International Airport is available, along with a seven-day free parking service. Until Dec. 31, the package will be offered to single business travelers starting at 146,000 won excluding tax and service charges.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel: (032) 835-1000153 Convensia-Road, Incheonwww.sheratongrandincheon.com