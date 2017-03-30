Feed our engineers (국문)

We can live without an artificial intelligence program that can play Go. Such a software does not necessarily generate money, but it does show how far technology has advanced. What’s important is Korea’s status in burgeoning AI-related industries. In the near future, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate all products and services related to smartphones, home appliances and cars.
So let’s talk about Dolbaram, a Korean-developed AI program that can play Go. Dolbaram was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Computer Go Tournament in Tokyo on March 19. Since Dolbaram finished second in 2015, its ranking has been dropping every year. Lim Jae-bum, CEO of Dolbaram Network and the sole developer, said he could not implement deep-learning technology as he was busy developing software to earn bread. Of course, the fall of Dolbaram does not represent the current status of Korea’s AI industry. But the hardship he has suffered illustrates what a software developer goes through in Korea.
Lim started off working for a number of established software companies, so he knows how Korean companies treat their engineers. “Developers’ opinions are not important,” he said. “The company tells the developers what to make. I felt like I was a tool doing as I was told. I wanted to do something on my own, so I came home after work and developed Dolbaram.”
The government and many private organizations support start-ups. So why couldn’t he get investment? “If you want to get investment, you have to prove how you can make money out of this technology,” he said. “But my goal was to make the technology more advanced.”
After failing to get investment a few times, Lim decided to do it all by himself. He used a 2.5 million won ($2,240) personal computer to develop Dolbaram. By comparison, DeepZenGo, which defeated the highly-ranked player Park Jung-hwan on March 22, was developed on a 30 million won machine, and that’s considered cost-effective. AlphaGo’s hardware costs 10 billion won.
Hundreds of responses have been posted on a JoongAng Ilbo article about how Chinese technology has caught up with Korea. There are two opinions: Chinese technology has already surpassed that of Korea, and it is a consequence of not treating engineers well. Summing up my two-month coverage of industrial competitiveness in Korea and China, I realized that those who posted replies online had a more precise diagnosis of reality than government reports.
사실 바둑 인공지능(AI) 프로그램이야 있어도 그만, 없어도 그만이다. 바둑 AI는 돈을 번다기보다 AI 기술이 얼마나 앞서 있는지를 증명하기 위한 하나의 수단에 불과해서다. 더 중요한 건 이제 막 열리기 시작한 인공지능 관련 산업에서 한국이 어떤 위상을 차지하느냐다. 머지않은 미래에 스마트폰·가전부터 자동차와 집에 관련된 모든 제품과 서비스를 장악할 것으로 전망되는 AI 말이다.
그러자니 한국 바둑 AI ‘돌바람’ 얘기를 꺼낼 수밖에 없다. 돌바람은 19일 일본 도쿄에서 열린 ‘세계컴퓨터바둑대회’에 나가 8강전에서 탈락했다. 2015년 이 대회에서 준우승한 뒤, 매년 조금씩 순위가 밀려났다. 혼자서 돌바람을 만드는 임재범(46) 돌바람네트웍스 대표는 “생계용 소프트웨어를 만드느라 딥러닝 기술을 탑재시키지 못했다”고 말했다. <본지 3월 22일자 1·4·5면>
물론 돌바람의 추락이 한국 AI 산업의 위상을 대변하는 것은 아니다. 하지만 임 대표가 겪은 풍상은 한국에서 소프트웨어(SW)를 개발하는 것이 어떤 일인지를 보여주는 가늠자가 될 수는 있다.
그는 원래 몇몇 중견 기업을 전전한 SW 프로그래머였다. 그래서 한국 기업이 SW 기술자를 어떻게 대하는지 누구보다 잘 안다. “개발하는 사람의 의견이 중요하지 않아요. 이런 걸 원하니 만들어달라고 하지요. 저는 그냥 시키는 일을 하는 손발이 된 느낌이에요. 집에 오면 짬짬이 돌바람을 개발한 것도, ‘내 일을 하고 싶다’는 갈증 때문이었어요.”
스타트업을 지원하는 정부나 민간단체도 많다. 그는 왜 투자를 받지 못했을까. “투자를 받으려면 이 기술을 활용해 어떻게 돈을 벌지를 입증해야 해요. 저는 돈을 벌기보다 이 기술을 더 높은 수준으로 끌어올리고 싶은 게 목적이에요. 개발자가 저 혼자라는 것도 늘 나오는 지적이었죠. 하지만 수준 있는 개발자를 뽑으려면 돈이 필요하고, 그걸 위해선 투자를 받아야 하는데, 투자를 받으려면 개발자가 필요하다고 하죠.”
투자 유치에 몇 차례 실패한 뒤, 그는 그냥 '혼자 하자'고 마음먹었다. 그가 개발에 사용하는 컴퓨터는 250만원짜리 개인용이다. 22일 박정환 9단에 패한 딥젠고는 하드웨어가 3000만원 수준이어서 “가성비가 높다”는 평을 받았다. 알파고의 하드웨어 사양은 100억원대 수준이다.
산업통상자원부의 '기술수준조사 보고서'를 인용해 “중국 기술이 턱밑까지 쫓아왔다”고 보도한 본지 기사엔 수백 건의 댓글이 달렸다. 댓글의 종류는 크게 둘로 나뉘었다. “중국 기술은 이미 한국을 추월했다”는 의견과 “기술자들을 천대한 결과”라는 분석이었다. 2개월 동안 한·중 산업경쟁력을 취재하며 느낀 점을 토로하자면, 네티즌들이 산업부 보고서보다 더 정확하게 현실을 진단하고 있다는 점이다.
