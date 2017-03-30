Retool our economic structure (국문)
11년째 넘지 못한 3만 달러의 벽
Mar 30,2017
South Korea last year again failed to break the bottleneck of $30,000 per capital income by registering gross national income (GNI) of $27,561 per head. Its climb has been stalled for 11 years in further evidence that the country may be mired in the middle-income trap. According to the World Bank, there were 26 countries with per capita GNI of over $30,000 as of 2015.
The scoreboard is hardly surprising given sluggish capital investment and consumption on top of sagging exports. Except for 2014, the economy grew less than 3 percent from 2011 to 2016. This year would be no better. While it took Germany and Japan five years to break the threshold, Korea failed to do so over a decade. Some institutes predict Korea could earn $30,000 or more next year, but that cannot be assured. There are many negative factors weighing down the economy. The fundamentals have weakened due to structural problems, and the economy is also up against protectionist actions from the two largest economies of the U.S. and China.
We cannot compare ourselves to Japan that suffered a recession for more than two decades. Japan has stacked up enough savings and resources abroad to endure lengthy stagnation. Its income disparities and poverty levels of senior citizens had been unmatched with ours. It also has been eager to combat its structural problems, creating a cabinet to sustain a population of 100 million and fighting low births. Compared with ambitious policy endeavors dubbed as the Abenomics, our efforts from the political level have been pitiful. Companies have lost timing and appetite for investment due to uncertainties from impeachment trial, investigation on bribery, leadership vacuum, and early presidential election.
Former conservative governments have failed to stimulate the economy. President Lee Myung-bak tried to prop up growth through pork-barrel projects and Park Geun-hye through real estate market. But they had short-lasting effect.
Instead of immediate stimuli actions through monetary and fiscal expansions, the next government must focus on structural reforms even if they are painful and time-consuming. It must come up with long-term strategy to balance growth in exports and domestic demand, reform the labor market, filter out and remove weak companies and industries, and foster hardware and software armies for the fourth industrial revolution. Instead of clinging to the slogans like symbiotic and fair growth, presidential candidates must draw up a detailed blueprint to retool the economic structure and build lasting strength.
1인당 국민총소득 2만7561달러
저성장 고착화, ‘중진국 함정’ 걱정
대선주자들, 성장률 높일 비전 있나
지난해 우리나라 1인당 국민총소득(GNI)이 2만7561달러(약 3198만원)에 그치면서 2006년 이후 11년째 3만 달러의 벽을 넘지 못했다. 선진국 클럽 문턱에서 주저앉을 수 있다는 적색 경고등이 켜진 셈이다. 세계은행에 따르면 1인당 GNI가 3만 달러 이상인 나라는 2015년 현재 26개국에 달한다.
이렇게 된 건 투자와 소비가 시들하고 수출 증가세마저 꺾인 데 따른 자연스러운 귀결이다. 최근 5년간 한 해만 빼곤 해마다 2%대 성장에 머물렀다. 올해도 2%대 성장을 면키 어렵다는 전망이다. 독일과 일본이 과거 5년 만에 돌파한 국민소득 2만~3만 달러 터널을 우리는 그 두 배가 넘는 세월을 보내고도 뚫지 못했다. 국내외 연구소 중에 내년쯤 3만 달러대 진입을 조심스레 점치는 곳이 있지만 가봐야 할 일이다. 잠재성장률 저하로 경제체력이 약해진 터에 트럼프발 보호무역주의, 중국 사드 보복 같은 ‘정치화된 경제변수’ 악재가 가세한 때문이다.
물론 GNI 같은 총량지수가 국민행복의 유일 척도는 아니다. 자유무역을 통해 성장과 번영을 지속한다는 신자유주의 신화가 2008년 금융위기로 깨진 뒤 “일단 파이를 키워놓은 뒤 나눠 먹자”는 개발연대의 ‘선 성장-후 분배’는 설 땅이 좁아졌다. 2000년대 들어 ‘고용 없는 성장’이 출현한 데 이어 성장의 낙수효과마저 시들해져 "성장이 대기업과 금융회사의 배만 불린다"는 불만도 팽배하다.
하지만 성장동력이 꺼지면 분배도 복지도 없다는 건 남미 국가들의 몰락이 입증한다. 우리 경제의 현 상황은 굴러가지 않으면 쓰러지는 두 발 자전거 꼴이다. 잠재성장률이 계속 낮아져 일본처럼 0%대로 수렴한다면 삶의 질과 행복을 입에 올리는 것조차 사치가 될 것이다.
20년 넘는 장기 불황에 시달린 일본은 사실 우리의 비교 대상이 아니다. 저축과 해외 자산이 풍부해 오랜 겨울잠에도 버틸 수 있을 만큼 피하지방이 두꺼웠다. 양극화와 노인빈곤율도 우리보다 훨씬 낮다. '1억 총활약상'이라는 부처를 만들어 망국적 저출산과 전쟁을 불사했다. 아베노믹스의 역동성에 비하면 우리 정치의 현주소는 한숨 나올 정도다. 반년 넘는 대통령 공백과 조기 대선의 혼란으로 기업들이 투자계획이 엉켰다. 반기업 정서의 골이 깊어지는 것도 성장에 마이너스 요인이다.
이명박 정부는 토목 경기로, 박근혜 정부는 부동산 경기로 성장률을 견인했지만 그 한계가 분명했다. 금리 인하와 돈 풀기, 재정 수단 등 손쉽게 세금을 동원하는 단기 부양 대신에 시간이 걸려도 경제체질을 강화하는 구조개혁밖에 살길이 없다.
수출과 내수의 균형, 노동시장 개혁, 좀비기업 퇴출, 사양산업의 소프트 랜딩, 4차 산업혁명기에 적합한 하드웨어-소프트웨어 조합 등 장기 전략을 수립해야 한다. 동반성장·균형성장·공정성장 같은 대선 경제공약 브랜드가 미사여구(美辭麗句)에 그치지 않으려면 경제의 구조개혁을 어떻게 할 것인지 구체적 마스터 플랜이 녹아 있어야 한다.