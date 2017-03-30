A fierce legal fight (국문)

A hearing to determine whether an arrest warrant should be issued for former president Park Geun-hye will be held at the Seoul Central District Court today. That’s three days after a special investigation team of prosecutors requested that Park be detained.
The courtroom will likely see an unprecedentedly heated legal battle between prosecutors and Park’s defense lawyers. Such an appearance by a former president has never occurred in our history. Park still denies all of the 13 charges against her, including bribery and abuse of power.
As her lawyers are determined to categorically refute the need to detain her during investigation, indictment and trial, a tug of war between prosecutors and the defense lawyers is expected to continue for more than 12 hours. An earlier hearing to decide if the court should issue an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on charges of giving bribes to the former president took seven hours and 30 minutes. An arrest warrant was ultimately issued. Some pundits compared the expected lengthy battle to a judicial filibuster, but Park’s lawyers are required to argue as hard as they can — and accept the court’s decision no matter how long the deliberation lasts.
The focus of the legal dispute is on whether a bribery charge can be applied to Park’s case. An independent counsel concluded the 43.3 billion won ($38.9 million) Samsung gave to the suspicious Mi-R and K-Sports foundations and Park’s confidante Choi Soon-sil was a quid pro quo for the government helping Lee consolidate his control over his empire.
The prosecution’s acceptance of the special prosecutor’s conclusion reflects their confidence in proving the bribery charge.
During the face-to-face questioning, however, Park insisted on her innocence, saying, “Not a penny was deposited into my bank account from outside.” The former president’s last-minute decision to appear at the hearing shows how desperate she is to prove her innocence before a judge.
The court must also prepare for potential skirmishes between Park’s supporters and detractors outside the court. We urge the court to find ways to keep order inside and outside of the court to prevent any mishaps.
As we have repeatedly said, it does not constitute a crime even if the court issues an arrest warrant as it only recognizes a need for further investigation. Justice will prevail in our criminal court no matter what.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 30
박근혜 전 대통령에 대한 영장 재판이 오늘 서울중앙지법에서 열린다. 검찰 특별수사본부가 사전구속영장을 청구한 지 사흘 만이다. 이번 영장실질심사는 그 어느 때보다 치열한 법리공방의 장이 될 것으로 보인다. 전직 대통령이 실질심사를 받는 것 자체가 사법 사상 처음이기도 하거니와 박 전 대통령이 뇌물수수 등 13가지 범죄 혐의를 전면 부인하고 있기 때문이다.
박 전 대통령 변호인단은 모든 혐의를 쟁점별로 따져 구속의 부당성을 주장할 것이라고 예고했다. 이미 뇌물 공여 혐의로 실질심사를 받았던 이재용 삼성전자 부회장 때의 종전 최장 기록(7시간30분)을 훌쩍 넘어설 전망이다. 일각에선 법정 필리버스터 아니냐고 비판하지만, 아무리 오래 걸려도 하고 싶은 주장은 다 쏟아내고 결과에 승복하는 게 맞다.
영장실질심사의 핵심 쟁점은 ‘뇌물죄 프레임’이다. ‘삼성의 미르·K스포츠 재단 출연금과 최순실 모녀에게 건넨 433억원은 이 부회장의 경영권 승계를 위한 대가’라는 특검의 판단을 검찰이 수용한 건 입증에 자신감을 보인 것이다. 그러나 박 전 대통령은 검찰 조사 때 “내가 뇌물 같은 것 받으려고 대통령이 된 줄 아느냐. 통장에 돈 한 푼 들어온 게 없는데 무슨 뇌물이냐”고 억울해했다고 한다. 박 전 대통령이 직접 영장 재판에 출석하기로 결심한 데는 판사 앞에서 육성으로 결백을 호소하겠다는 절박함과 각오가 읽힌다.
법원은 심사 당일 법정 안의 질서 유지와 함께 자칫 법정 바깥에서 벌어질지도 모를 혼란과 불상사에 대비해야 한다. 박 전 대통령에 대한 철저한 경호·경비는 물론 영장 심사 후 대기 장소로 서울구치소가 맞는지도 신중히 검토할 필요가 있다.
누차 밝혔듯이 구속영장이 발부되더라도 그게 곧 유죄는 아니다. 수사상 필요성을 인정해 준 것일 뿐이다. 유무죄와 진실은 법정에서 가린다는 게 우리 형사법의 대원칙이다.