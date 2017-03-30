Hankook tires will drive new Benz SUVs

Hankook’s tires ensure safe and comfortable driving, produce less noise and help increase fuel efficiency. [HANKOOK TIRE]

Hankook Tire will be the supplier for Mercedes-Benz’s new models.The GLC SUV and GLC Coupe will come with the Korean company’s Ventus S1 evo2, a high-quality tire for sport utility vehicles that ensures safe and comfortable driving. With this partnership, Hankook Tire hopes to establish its reputation as a premium tire maker in the European market.The SUV tires help reduce fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions, which suits European preferences. They are made of a styrene polymer compound that improves the tire’s traction and allows for easy driving on a wet surface.The tires also produce less noise, making for a quieter drive. The three layers of tread blocks grip the ground better, preventing the car from slipping even when the tire surface has been worn out.“Supplying our tires to new Mercedes-Benz SUVs will improve our portfolio and serve as an opportunity to the reach global market,” said Suh Seung-hwa, vice chairman of Hankook Tire. “Our company will respond quickly to the versatile market and produce our tires with the best technology.”Hankook supplies tires for 45 automakers and 310 models. It made tires for Porsche’s Macan SUV in 2015, BMW’s 7 Series and Nissan’s Frontier pick-up truck in 2016, and Ford’s C-Max Plug-In Hybrid this year.BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]