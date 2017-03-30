Samsung C&T breeds the next generation of architects

Students in the fifth and sixth grades get practical hands-on training in fire drills at Samsung C&T’s Junior Construction Academy. [SAMSUNG C&T]

Since 2015, Samsung C&T has been co-hosting the Junior Construction Academy with the Kids and Future Foundation. The program selects 100 children in the fifth and sixth grades each semester to learn about careers related to construction.The academy provides theoretical education on architectural design, bridge construction and urban planning. Students also get practical hands-on training by visiting landmarks and running through fire drills.Before launching this program, Samsung surveyed 100 middle school students about their experience with architectural education. Eighty-eight children said they had no such experience, which motivated the company to design the academy.In order to create a highly educational experience, Samsung C&T’s staff looked over the course’s content, teaching methods and learning environment. Not only that, the company required program staff to receive thorough training to ensure the high quality of the education.Members and executives of Samsung actively participate in the Junior Construction Academy. Each semester, 20 staff members volunteer to teach and take students to various sites including the Incheon Bridge, Raemian Gallery and Safety Academy. Even those who do not teach contribute to the project by providing funds. In fact, the program is run fully on donations from staff.The students who finish the program turn out to have a greater interest in construction and architecture. In tests before and after the program, students scored 20 percent higher in their understanding of construction and architecture. At the end of the academy, some exhibit miniature buildings they have made, and some bring the teaching tools home with them. Overall, students are quite excited about what they learn from the program.The academy has been run for four straight semesters, and 387 students have enjoyed the program. Samsung C&T plans to continue the program and provide children with opportunities to experience various jobs.BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]