Suspects arrested in Cambodian envoy robbery

Two Korean suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing a safe from the residence of the Cambodian ambassador in Seoul last week, police said Wednesday.A 38-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was arrested near Seoul on Tuesday over allegations that he trespassed upon the residence on March 21 and ran away with a 30 kg (4.72 stone) safe, police said.Police said they also nabbed his 50-year-old female accomplice, accused of helping the man carry the stolen safe and escape. The two reportedly worked for the same company in the past.Police first arrested the woman, who was on a trip to the country’s southern resort island of Jeju, on Friday before detaining the man based on her testimonies.The suspects said they were not aware that the house they robbed is a foreign embassy facility, according to police.The content of the safe was missing, police said, declining to comment further.Police will seek a warrant to formally detain the man.Yonhap